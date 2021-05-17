Covid-19: Fiji outbreak hits 100 cases with nine clusters under investigation

Fijians in New Zealand are becoming more concerned about the second outbreak of Covid-19 back home after Fiji recorded its 100th case, with nine clusters still under investigation and people still flouting restrictions.

Fiji’s Ministry of Health reported four new cases on Sunday, which brought its total cases to 100 since April 18 – 46 of which were classed as community cases, from nine different clusters.

Of those clusters, five are within the Suva-Nausori areas, two in Lautoka and two in Ra.

Fiji Government/Facebook The Suva-Nausori area is under a hard lockdown until Wednesday as health officials investigate the scope of clusters in the community. (File image)

According to Fiji’s health ministry, a community case is one which has an unknown source, and is under investigation.

Fiji has recorded two deaths, a woman from the Kalokalo, Makoi cluster and a 53-year-old male from the Lautoka Hospital cluster.

The Kalokalo, Makoi cluster is Fiji’s biggest so far with 21 cases, which includes seven neighbours of the woman who died, and which stemmed a new community outbreak in Nadali, Nausori.

Authorities are struggling to restrict movement – despite lockdowns, containment and curfews – and more than 200 arrests were made by police last week alone, for breaches.

Supplied Asish Prasad is stuck in Fiji after he flew over to be with his sick mother in Lautoka.

Auckland resident Asish Prasad, who is currently in Fiji to be with his sick mother, said social distancing was rare in public.

He was in Lautoka where a 6pm-4am daily curfew was in place and said while the curfew had helped ease some movement, Fijians were still not taking the virus seriously.

“A week ago Lautoka Market was buzzing with people, and they were just brushing shoulders with each other. I still see groups of people out on the road,” Prasad said.

Fiji Government/Facebook Police have set up roadblocks to restrict movement of people between areas in and around the Suva-Nausori areas.

He said many Fijians are struggling with the loss of income as many were forced to stay home.

“I am talking about taxi drivers and causal labourers, cash crop farmers and fishermen who sell by the roadside to earn a living – these lives are impacted so much.

“Once again people are unable to attend funerals of their loved ones. A friend of mine in Lautoka isn’t able to attend his father’s funeral in Suva ... it’s a sad time.”

Supplied Siti Rabuka is a Fijian living in West Auckland.

Kelston resident Siti Rabuka said he was very concerned about what was happening back home, especially as communal living is a way of life for Fijians, and people are still moving around despite penalties being in place.

“It’s a norm and a mindset, and it cannot be broken just by implementing restrictions in movement and expecting people to adhere,” Rabuka said.

“Locking down the containment areas will not stop people from moving around their areas, and possibly into other areas to check on their neighbours, family and friends.”

He said Fiji had a lot to learn from New Zealand’s Covid-response, including clear communication and transparency from its government, and thorough enforcement.

“It is evident in most countries that Covid-19 can only be eradicated when everyone unites towards a common goal. So unless and until they learn to put each other’s health and safety first, the risk of an increase in transmission will still remain.”

Prasad said if Fijians practised social distancing, wore masks in public, stayed in their own bubbles, and allowed only one person from each household to shop for food – Fiji can beat the virus quicker.

“Overall its just common sense and about being vigilant. The Fijian government is doing its best and the virus will only go away if the citizens and visitors cooperate.”