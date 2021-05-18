Light aircraft destroyed by fire at rural Nelson airfield

The Cessna 185 caught fire while undergoing annual maintenance at Malibu Park near Wakefield.

A light aircraft owner lost his "pride and joy” when the 60-year-old plane was destroyed by a fire at a rural airstrip in Nelson.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident about 1.26pm on Tuesday afternoon, when a Cessna 185 was engulfed in flames at the Malibu Park airfield in the Teapot Valley near Wakefield.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire had started while the plane was on the ground, and there had not been anyone inside when it caught fire.

The spokesman said the fire had “totally destroyed" the aircraft. Two crews from Brightwater and Wakefield attended and put out the remaining fire.

READ MORE:

* CanTeen members flying high after scenic flight over Abel Tasman National Park



Aircraft owner Jason Deer said the fire was caused by an engineering mishap while the aircraft was undergoing annual maintenance at Malibu Park.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Volunteer brigade members assess the rest of the aircraft at the airfield at the site of the fire.

Deer said it was a very hard loss to take, as it was the 17th Cessna 185 ever built, and the first of its type registered in New Zealand.

“It just had its 60th birthday last week ... she was my pride and joy.”

He said he and two other people had gone to Nelson Hospital as a precaution to get checked out for smoke inhalation.