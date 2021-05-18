'No ransom will be paid' - Waikato hospitals reeling after cyber attack

Chaos in the Waikato due to an IT systems outage affecting all clinical services to varying degrees across the DHB’s hospitals.

The head of Waikato DHB says “no ransom will be paid" to cyber criminals who appear to have launched an attack on IT systems and thrown hospitals into turmoil.

The attack crashed phone lines and computers on Tuesday morning, blocking all IT services except email in Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kūiti and Taumarunui hospitals.

All clinical services at those hospitals have been disrupted, elective surgeries have been postponed, and patient notes are inaccessible.

And a health worker says that’s caused “absolute chaos” inside Waikato Hospital.

Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee told Stuff external cybersecurity experts and the police were investigating the attack.

He said some communications received pointed to a ransom attack but the DHB was trying to verify that.

"Irrespective of that, no ransom will be paid.”

Snee did not know who was behind the incident or whether it was in any way linked to the recent ransomware attack on the Irish health system, which also left hospitals crippled.

He did not know the numbers of elective surgeries that would be delayed across the region.

And when asked whether any patient could die as a result of the disruption, Snee said: “We are ensuring all patients that need urgent care are either treated by us or referred to another hospital.”

It could be a matter of days before the IT systems were up and running again, Snee said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee said he did not know who was behind the cyber attack on the hospital, or it was linked to recent Irish attacks.

Patient notes were unavailable and x-ray images were impossible to send between departments, slowing medical services.

“[This attack] affects the whole system of the way the whole hospital runs.”

A woman working at Waikato Hospital said the cyber attack caused “the most stressful day she had ever had”.

The health worker, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said the hospital was in “absolute chaos”.

Workers could not access anything on computers, which included all patients’ notes.

“We have patients turning up, and we don't know who they are there to see.

“We can’t go and use (Microsoft) Word and save it because it doesn’t save to anywhere.”

They had to ask every patient why they had come to hospital and the only method of recording was through a black pen and paper.

The DHB is deferring elective surgeries and urging members of the public to avoid the emergency department for non-life threatening conditions.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF With all systems down at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, Samantha Catterall was forced to go elsewhere for treatment.

Samantha Catterall, 21, went to the Emergency Department on Tuesday about 11am due to pain coursing throughout her body, affecting her ability to walk properly.

Instead of being seen by an ED doctor she was referred to Anglesea Clinic with a voucher.

"If it wasn't life-threatening, they were either sending you to Anglesea, home or Victoria Clinic"

The hospital looked unusually quiet for a weekday, Catterall said,

Snee apologised for the inconvenience caused by the attack and said teams were working extremely hard to get systems back online.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Waikato Hospital’s computer and phone lines have been down since Tuesday morning.

Minister for Health and the GCSB Andrew Little declined to comment on the attack, referring all enquiries to Waikato DHB.

MP for Hamilton East, Labour’s Jamie Strange said Waikato DHB had heard of a number of threats aimed at health institutions around the world in terms of cyber security.

”

Strange said he had full confidence in chief executive Snee and his team as they worked to find possible solutions.

National MP David Bennett said when National was in Government it tried to reform the system, as the current Government was doing, to create a stronger and better computer system.

“We [have] a series of computer systems that are complex and take a lot of maintenance.

“There is a risk in any health system with having small IT systems vulnerable for attack.”

Hamilton City councillor Dave Macpherson said he tried to get through to Waikato Hospital twice on Tuesday to query an appointment, but both times he called the 0800 number, he got a message saying it was “no longer in service”.

He said when he was on the health board, it regularly received “risk” reports about the possibility of an IT attack.

“[We] often had to allocate more than existing budgets to beef up electronic protection.

“We were always warned of this sort of outcome if the guard was let down.”

He thought some electronic equipment in radiology would be affected as well as some patient monitoring systems.

“It will be the higher tech stuff.”

He also thought no information would be able to be put into the computer system and, unless it was life or death, people would be deterred from going to the emergency department and sent to clinics instead.

Macpherson questioned if this was a budget area the commissioners trimmed in the past two years.