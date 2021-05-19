'It’s utterly incomprehensible to me,' — lawyer emotion at disciplinary hearing for his lawyer-client accused of sexual misconduct

An independent report into Russell McVeagh in 2018 found problems with booze, bullying and sexual harassment. (File image)

The lawyer for a former Russell McVeagh law firm partner facing charges of sexual misconduct has broken down while referring to the way a woman lawyer had been treated.

The details of the incident were not referred to out loud but Julian Long told a tribunal hearing he was overwhelmed.

“I haven’t read it out because it’s uttery incomprehensible to me,” he said.

His voice shook and he held a handkerchief to his face.

His reaction surprised even himself, he said. He wasn’t doing it to be dramatic. Women in the profession shouldn’t be subjected to it, he said referring to the unspecified incident.

He sought to distance himself from the incident, which did not involve the former partner he represents.

His reaction came as a witness, whose name was suppressed, was giving evidence via videolink to the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal about her time as a junior lawyer at law firm Russell McVeagh in Wellington.

The former partner faces seven charges alleging he behaved inappropriately to law students working at the firm over the summer of 2015 and 2016.

The woman said she got to the stage that nothing surprised her. The former partner’s team acted like they were on the set of the television show Mad Men. They sometimes worked 14 to 16 hour days, worked hard and played hard, she said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Russell McVeagh law firm, Wellington, sponsored law students who said a partner behaved inappropriately. (File photo)

A lot of drinking was expected. She said she didn’t feel safe in the environment but no-one laid a hand on her.

An electronic document was circulated among men on the team that another witness described coming about when a lawyer made Facebook friends with an attractive woman lawyer from another firm, and he shared photographs from her Facebook page with the others.

Comments in the team were highly unprofessional and inappropriate in the workplace.

When she spoke to a human resources staff member about it, she was sent for counselling to deal with being in her team, which made her feel like it was her fault.

She became a support person to the students, especially one who was involved in an incident with the former partner. She described the firm having a “psuedo investigation” of what happened.

She gave up her legal career because of what happened at the firm, she said.

Another woman who had worked at the firm described a culture of “toxic masculinity”.

The culture in the former partner’s team was widely known, she said.

One of the students took two weeks off work after an incident involving the former partner.

Even as the complaints against him escalated, he was still working there and the student was intimidated.

The witness’ support for the students led to her being called a troublemaker and being told she was making a mountain out of a molehill.

Gary McDiarmid, a former chief executive of the firm, said he spoke to the former partner after being told the former partner had been “handsy and legless” with one of the students at a work Christmas party.

He was also told about another incident involving a student.

The former partner didn’t have a lot to say, McDiarmid said.

“I was trying to flush him out, and it was going nowhere.”

The former partner was on notice that the issues would be followed up. McDiarmid said it was difficult to comprehend that after the conversation the former partner would have gone out drinking late at night with one of the women.

In a later conversation, the lawyer became teary and admitted he’d lied about what happened with one of the women.

McDiarmid had a report that one or two women felt they’d been harassed, but he didn’t have details.

In February 2016, the board of Russell McVeagh told the lawyer that his position had become untenable, and the man resigned.

The professional disciplinary hearing against the former partner, whose name is suppressed along with people involved in the incidents, is being conducted in public. He is expected to give evidence on Wednesday.

A national standards committee of the Law Society laid the charges for the tribunal. The lawyer’s response was to have the committee call its evidence before the tribunal.

The tribunal’s hearing is expected to last the week.