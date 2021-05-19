Email attachment believed to have opened door to cyber-attack on Waikato hospitals

Outpatient appointments and patients coming for a non-urgent surgery have been affected.

A cyber-attack at Waikato District Health Board appears to have been caused by someone opening an email attachment with the attack in it.

This crashed phone lines and computers on Tuesday morning, blocking all information technology (IT) services except email in Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kūiti and Taumarunui hospitals.

Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee told Radio NZ on Wednesday morning it appeared the attack happened as a result of someone opening an email attachment.

“It appears to have been attached to an email, that is our working hypothesis.

“Someone opened an email attachment it was in.”

He said there was no threat received to make patient information public just the ransom threat but that would not be paid.

It was Government policy not to pay ransoms and he said he “wholeheartedly agreed” with that.

When the attack ended, Snee said the DHB would look to use the private sector to catch up on surgeries and appointments that had to be cancelled.

“We are going to have to catch up ... and that may include private.”

He said the DHB expected some disruptions until at least the weekend but it was slowly getting things back online.

“We are working with cyber-security experts, and they will be isolating the problem and building the system back up.”

The DHB could now access patient records on laptops and connect into the system that way.

He said that in the past year the DHB had done a lot to improve the security of its system.

“We are always trying to stay one step ahead and sometimes the hackers get ahead of us.”

The DHB confirmed on Tuesday all clinical services at hospitals affected had been disrupted, elective surgeries had been postponed and patient notes were inaccessible.

When asked by Stuff on Tuesday if any patient could die as a result of the disruption, Snee said: “We are ensuring all patients that need urgent care are either treated by us or referred to another hospital.”