Residents patrol the streets in deffiance of burglary increase

Toni Ferris, head of Palmerston North Community Patrol, is hoping to get a few extra eyes out and about in Ashhurst after a recent spate of burglaries.

A spike in burglaries has sparked a small town's spirit to fight back against crime.

There have been 21 reported burglaries in the town this year, with almost 40 per cent reported in the past three weeks.

In five of the cases, arrests have been made, two were investigated and no offence was found, and inquiries were ongoing into the others.

Ashhurst local Carl Baylis, 42, moved to the area after the first Covid-19 lockdown last year in the hopes of settling down in a peaceful community.

David Unwin/Stuff Inspector Ross Grantham is urging Ashhurst residents to assist police investigations into recent burglaries.

But following a break-in at his home on Saturday morning he's beginning to think the haven he expected is gone.

On Saturday morning he woke to find his ute ransacked for more than $2500 worth of high-quality tools.

“Now I’ve got no drills to do instal work. They left the heat gun there, it was just a cheap Bunnings one, so they knew what they were getting.”

He’s done everything he can to mitigate risk, moving tools into his garage at night, putting up security cameras around his property, but it’s an inconvenience.

“Everyone’s on edge. It’s been getting worse the past week.”

Nearby on the same night a Nissan was stolen and another trade van broken into, robbing the builders of their tools.

But the community has rallied to fight back against the crime spike.

“On the Saturday night there were a whole lot of residents doing drive arounds after Friday night. On Saturday nothing happened. It’s good.”

David Unwin/Stuff Ashhurst has seen an increase in burglaries in the past three weeks. (File photo)

Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatū area prevention manager, said police were aware of the community’s concerns and had responded with additional deployments to the area.

There were people of interest on his radar, but police are yet to gather enough evidence to make further arrests.

Toni Ferris, Palmerston North’s community patrol co-ordinator, put a call out for locals to join their local patrol group.

So far two have joined and four are being processed, but a group of 10 with local insight to the issues in their community would benefit the community more.

Having local knowledge of the area was a great advantage to the patrols as residents knew the hot areas for criminal activity, what cars were suspicious, and who looked out of place, Ferris said.

Volunteers have been patrolling Ashhurst since May last year, focusing on the skatepark, Ashhurst Domain, the Gorge car park and other areas of interest reported by police and the community.

While she was pleased the community had rallied together, she warned people not to take to vigilante justice and keep a level head.

“We've got people out there misbehaving, and we don’t want people going out there and getting into trouble themselves.”

Grantham understood people's frustrations and was heartened the community was rallying against the increased crime. But, he cautioned them not to take matters into their own hands.

He urged people to take on prevention advice by removing valuables from cars, and keep their doors windows locked on their home and sheds.

The town has also seen an increase in the theft of registration plates.

Grantham said concerned residents should replace their number plate screws with anti-tamper screws.

Ashhurst community constable Phil Robinson will be organising a Saturday in the community soon, where Community Patrol will fit anti-tamper screws to plates for a gold coin donation.

Grantham said if anyone needed urgent action in an emergency the community should call 111, but to record an incident after the fact, they should call police anytime on 105 or contact them online at 105.police.govt.nz.

Ferris urged anyone who wanted to join a community patrol to visit Community Patrols of New Zealand's website at cpna.org.nz.