Shadbolt refuses to tell deputy what's going on with his driving

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt was in the passenger's seat of the mayoral car, with his partner Asha Dutt driving, on Wednesday.

The Invercargill deputy mayor believes Sir Tim Shadbolt needs to respond to questions about his driving status.

On Wednesday, Mayor Shadbolt was being driven around in the mayoral car by his partner, Asha Dutt after the car had been parked beside the council office in Esk St.

Shadbolt did not return any phone calls, texts or emails from Stuff asking him to explain if someone else was driving him in the mayoral car and, specifically if he is legally able to drive or if his licence has been suspended.

On Tuesday Stuff first asked to speak to Shadbolt about him “no longer driving”.

But the mayor said it was a legal and confidential matter that had been dealt with, and he would not comment further.

Deputy Mayor Nobby Clark said he had had a lot of inquiries asking if Shadbolt had some issue with his licence.

Clark had personally asked Shadbolt that question and Shadbolt had told him it was a personal matter and a legal matter.

“I can’t do any more than that, the mayor needs to respond to the media or respond to other people that may be asking him the same question.”

If Clark were in Shadbolt’s position, he would be transparent, he said, and hiding behind lawyers wasn’t helping.

The council was trying to be positive and move forward, but the side issues with the mayor weren’t helping, he added.

City councillor Ian Pottinger when asked if Shadbolt should speak on the issue said he was entitled to treat circumstances in his own way.

But he added: “You would have to ask the question ... if it was minor, you would come clean, does that mean it’s more serious? It just asks so many questions.”

Council chief executive Clare Hadley did not answer most of the 10 questions Stuff sent her including if Shadbolt’s driving status and the mayoral car had been discussed or corresponded about by the councillors, and whether he was still driving the mayoral car.

“As I’m sure you can appreciate, we simply can’t provide an answer to the majority of your questions on the basis of personal privacy, and they should be referred to his worship, not council,” Hadley said.

The mayoral vehicle, a Chrysler 300S purchased in 2015, was provided and is managed within the requirements set out by the remuneration authority.

She did clarify council policy allowed the normal driver of a council vehicle to give someone else with a valid licence the authority to drive.

When asked if Shadbolt had given anyone else authority she said it was a matter between him and anyone else and would not elaborate further.

Council independent appointee Jeff Grant said he had heard Shadbolt was not driving, but it was not an issue he would be getting into.