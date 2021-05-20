Upper Hutt raises concerns over Wellington Water's response to criticism

A pipe has burst in Aro Valley, the latest in a string of water infrastructure woes in Wellington. (Video first published January 28, 2021)

One of Wellington Water’s shareholding councils has raised serious concerns over a plan presented by the region’s water services provider.

Upper Hutt City Council officers recommended that the members of a key council committee accept the plan Wellington Water had put together as a response to criticisms levelled at it in an Audit New Zealand report.

But at the meeting on Wednesday afternoon, members of the Risk and Assurance Committee voiced their disapproval of the plan, with deputy mayor Hellen Swales​ saying letting it though unchallenged would diminish trust with constituents.

“We need to let them know how important this is. We need to punch back.”

Audit NZ’s report homed in on several performance measures set by the Department of Internal Affairs it felt were not being met

The water services provider’s plan, called the Five Measures Improvement Plan, suggested it should largely maintain the status quo.

The committee did accept the council officers’ recommendations, but not before changing the wording to express frustration at Wellington Water’s managment of the region’s failing pipes network.

The original recommendations suggested the committee receive the plan and accept the issues highlighted in the Wellington Water 2019/2020 audit report were unlikely to be addressed.

The committee agreed and additionally added the mayor, as the council’s representative on the Wellington Water Committee, “advises the committee that Upper Hutt City Council does not agree with the Improvement Plan, and that council’s concerns be raised with both the [Wellington Water Limited] board chair and chief executive officer”.

Wellington Water is a company which manages the waste, drinking and storm water services for Wellington City, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, Porirua and the South Wairarapa district. The councils for those areas, as well as Greater Wellington Regional Council, jointly own the organisation.

In response to concerns about its recording of response times and complaints, Wellington Water said it should keep its approach to reporting attendance times but improve its detailing of the time it took to resolve problems.

It said Audit NZ’s suggested method of recording complaints by complainant, rather than incident, would tell the organisation little about the actual impact of any given incident.

Record keeping of water loss was also raised, and Wellington Water argued Audit NZ’s preferred method - of breaking it down by council area – could not be met because client councils had not budgeted for the water metering necessary to do this. It wanted to keep reporting at a regional level .

Wellington Water did accept it should review and improve how it recorded and reported dry weather wastewater overflows.

Councillor Chris Carson​ said he could not accept Wellington Water’s improvement plan because there were scarcely any improvements addressing Audit NZ’s recommendations.

Shareholding councils and their ratepayers deserved better, he said, and Wellington Water had “kicked for touch” rather than looking for solutions.

“They haven’t bothered to think outside the box.”