Sadness as last Catholic service held in Lyttelton, after more than 150 years

Catholic services are finishing in Lyttelton, ending a 150-year tradition dating back to the early whalers and Irish immigrants who came to New Zealand.

Dwindling numbers, a priest shortage, and a plan to merge parishes have led to the “end of an era” when the last Catholic service is held in Lyttelton. LEE KENNY reports.

It will be with a sense of sadness that Father Peter Costello delivers his sermon on Sunday.

It will be the last Catholic mass held in Lyttelton, ending a tradition in the Canterbury port town dating back more than 150 years.

About 200 parishioners, past and present, will attend a special gathering at the site of St Joseph the Worker Church, which was destroyed by the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

A steady fall in parishioner numbers, a shortage of priests and the amalgamation of Christchurch's parishes have contributed to the closure of the tiny chapel in Exeter St, which has served the loyal parishioners since 2012.

“It’s the end of an era,” says Costello, who will be a co-celebrants at Sunday’s service.

“Our bishop organised that the city parishes would be reduced down from 12 to five because he didn’t want parishes simply to die out because the parishioners were getting older, he wanted it to be more of a vibrant situation.”

It’s well known that Lyttelton was chosen as a colony by the Anglican Canterbury Association, with the settlers on the ‘first four ships’ dubbed the Canterbury Pilgrims.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Father Peter Costello will be one of five priests at a special last service in Lyttelton this weekend.

But the area also has a strong Catholic community, dating back to the early whalers and Irish migrants who escaped the Potato Famine that devastated Ireland between 1842 and 1855.

The first services are believed to have been held in Lyttelton from 1851. But with no church, mass was celebrated in parishioners' homes.

In 1860 – Sir Fredrick Weld, who would become New Zealand's sixth prime minister – donated a quarter acre section in Winchester St for the erection of a church.

Forty-four Catholic immigrants arrived in Lyttelton later that year. They were also refugees of the Great Famine and were the first large influx of Roman Catholics into the fledgling port town.

Life would have been hard for those early settlers.

David Alexander/Stuff St Joseph the Worker Church, with the Sisters of Mercy convent in the background, photographed in 2003.

Land was cleared and houses were built, so it was apt that the church was named after Joseph the Worker, the patron saint of labourers and immigrants.

The building was designed by architects Mountfort and Bury.

Birmingham-born Benjamin Mountfort, who arrived in New Zealand aboard the Charlotte Jane on December 16, 1850, was responsible for many of the Gothic Revival buildings in Christchurch, including the ChristChurch Cathedral.

St Joseph’s was consecrated on the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul on June 29, 1865. It was the South Island’s second oldest Catholic church after St Patrick’s Church in Akaroa and the first built of stone.

“It opened at a time when everyone went to church, whichever denomination they were,” says Gerry Doherty, who has been a member of St Joseph’s parish for 43 years.

“All the churches were built in Winchester St. The Anglican was one side and the Catholic was on the other, which was actually quite significant in an Anglican settlement.”

Press Archives/Stuff Children play in the grounds St Joseph the Worker Church in 1965.

As the congregation grew, a presbytery (priest's house) and a convent were built, with the nuns visiting older residents and prisoners at Lyttelton Gaol.

Sister Judith Murphy lived at the Sisters of Mercy convent from 1993.

“There's always been a great community here,” she says.

Over the decades, the area’s Catholic community was involved in several social justice campaigns, supporting striking seafarers and helping a women's collective in East Timor.

Pauline Goodfellow, who was baptised at St Joseph’s in 1951, says the church has always had strong links with the port workers and boat crews who come into Lyttelton.

“My dad used to go down to the ships and give them the times for mass and confession,” she says.

“There were a lot of friendships made that stayed on. Mum and Dad were still getting letters 40 years later.”

The parish has not been without controversy. In 2003, St Joseph’s priest Father Jim Consedine was the subject of sexual abuse allegations, causing him to resign. A High Court action against him was later thrown out on technical grounds.

Like many other buildings in Lyttelton, St Joseph’s did not survive the Canterbury earthquakes.

The church was made of unreinforced masonry and was damaged in the 2010 quake, “but not terribly”, Doherty says.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Members of Lyttelton community gather to say farewell to St Joseph's Church in September 2011.

However, the front “fell off” during the February 2011 quake and a strong aftershock four months later destroyed what was left.

“In June, everything collapsed,” she says.

The stricken church was out-of-bounds, but Frances Hutcheon, who lived next door, recalls going inside to rescue important historical artefacts before they were taken by thieves.

“People had already gone in and a couple of pews were missing,” she says.

“We climbed in, and we're able to get out the tabernacle, over the fence, and some stations.”

With the church in ruins, services were held at the nearby school before moving to the presbytery.

Today, the chapel – which was once two bedrooms that were knocked into one – is replete with the items that were rescued from the old church.

David Alexander/Stuff The stone building is an example of the Gothic Revival style favoured by architect Benjamin Mountfort.

The altar and tabernacle stand were made from damaged pews by Stuart Grey, while the stations of the cross include one that was missing and later found in a garage.

“We had 13 stations, but one was missing,” Doherty says.

“We all prayed and it turned up in the back of Father Dan's garage, so St Joseph found it for us.”

Two of the stations – which depict Jesus on the day of the Crucifixion – were damaged, but the parish decided not to repair them as they were part of the church’s history.

The presbytery, which is also home to Father Paulo Filoialii, will now be sold to help finance the building of the new Catholic Cathedral in central Christchurch.

On Sunday, the congregation will meet at the site of St Joseph the Worker Church for the final time.

Costello says there will be a sense of bereavement for parishioners.

“Hopefully it’ll be a sense of joy as we celebrate the history of the church, but very sad for the locals.

“The people here are a dynamic community, they are marvellous.

“They are like a family to each other, they have been through thick and thin, and it's been quite a shock for them that they have had to finish their services here in Lyttelton.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Parishioner Penelope Clifford will be one of about 200 people to attend the last service on Sunday.

From next week, the parishioners will have a 10-minute drive through Lyttelton Tunnel to attend services at St Anne's Church in Woolston.

Although they are sad to be losing the Lyttelton parish, they face the future with optimism, parishioner Penelope Clifford says.

“We will be joining with a wider parish and we will continue to grow with them, but we will also retain our special St Joseph the Worker identity and our little community.”

The final service is by invitation only.