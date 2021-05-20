Former Russell McVeagh law firm partner says firm condoned other partners' actions

An independent report into Russell McVeagh found the firm had problems with booze, bullying and sexual harassment.

A senior lawyer has denied thinking he was “untouchable” after sexual contact with a law student, because of what his former firm, Russell McVeagh, had condoned previously.

The man, who was a Russell McVeagh partner, agreed that, because of what other partners had done previously, he would have felt aggrieved if he had to leave the firm.

He didn’t do anything at the time with that thought in mind.

But when it was raised afterwards as part of his plea to the firm to keep his position it was a fairness of treatment issue, it was not raised as a licence to do those sorts of things, he has told a professional disciplinary tribunal.

He denied that was why he touched four other law students at a Christmas party, thinking the firm wouldn’t care because it was behaviour condoned before.

The lawyer was asked if he thought he was untouchable.

“There was no intention on my part for inappropriate behaviour,” he said.

A Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal has been told that the Russell McVeagh partners thought the lawyer had misled them initially about his contact with a student and told him his position was untenable. He resigned from the partnership in early 2016.

He told the tribunal he was now being truthful.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Russell McVeagh is a leading law firm with offices in a Wellington tower block. (File photo)

“My private life was a mess, chaotic, untruthful, unfaithful, but I’m not, I’m not lying to this tribunal. They are my recollections as best as I can give them.”

He still thought touching the four students at a Christmas party was not intended to be sexual.

He was asked if he accepted that, putting aside his intention, he agreed with the four students’ descriptions of what he had done physically.

“I’d like to say yes, but even with some of their evidence there were some uncertainties, time frames two, three, four, five seconds.

“I don't want to suggest they’re liars, I think people can have different recollections that don’t totally align.”

At the time he wasn’t thinking he was too close, too personal, too physically imposing, or a range of other factors, but he now accepted it was inappropriate.

“I was a drinker and I wanted people to drink with me, to go to town with me. I wanted people to have fun with, that was where I was coming from.

“I apologise for everything they felt and experienced. I cannot apologise for the aspects I do not think happened or may have been misinterpreted,” he had told the tribunal earlier on Thursday.

At the start of his evidence on Wednesday the lawyer said his apology was “unreserved”. On Thursday he was asked to clarify his evidence.

“I accept entirely how they felt and that my actions made them feel that way, but what I’m reserving, if you like, is that that was not my intention.”

He was asked if he understood why that might not seem like a proper apology to the women.

“Yes, I don’t accept it’s a conditional apology in the way you’ve said it. I accept entirely that it was their perception that it was sexual, but I do not accept that was my intention.”

The man was a partner when he left in 2016 and is accused of inappropriate contact with five young female law students working at the firm during university holidays.

The man’s name was suppressed at the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal, where he faces seven charges at a public hearing in Wellington this week.

One of the charges alleged an intimate, consensual, incident act with a student, which he initially lied about when Russell McVeagh questioned him. The power imbalance between a partner and a law student was an issue raised in the charge.

In a list of complaints made against him before he left the firm, it was also alleged he had set bills for firm work while drunk, which he rejected. However, he did say that bills may have been discussed with a close team member over a champagne brunch, having had two drinks at most.

After leaving Russell McVeagh he was deeply embarrassed, and sought help on a number of fronts.

He continued to see a psychologist and the media scrutiny was a factor in ensuring he controlled his drinking.