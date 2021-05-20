Fire crews busy battling early morning house fires in Christchurch and Greymouth

The residents of a Christchurch house damaged by fire overnight were able to escape unharmed before firefighters got there.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said two crews from Redwood and Christchurch central were sent to the blaze on Knowles St, near Philpotts Rd in Mairehau, about 5.30am on Thursday.

He said crews found a fire burning in the roof space of the house.

Several people were inside the house when the fire broke out, but were outside and accounted for when firefighters arrived, Norris said.

No-one was injured.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the roof space and had it extinguished about 6am, but the house was believed to have received significant water damage.

The crews remained at the scene just before 7am and a fire investigator was likely to attend later on Thursday to determine the cause of the fire.

It was not being treated as suspicious at this stage, Norris said.

Earlier, four crews from Greymouth Cobden and Brunner were sent to a blaze in an unoccupied house on Main South Rd near Rata St, just south of Greymouth, about 1.15am on Thursday.

Norris said the house was destroyed in the blaze, which was being treated as suspicious.

All crews had left the scene shortly after 3.30am.

A fire investigator would visit the property later on Thursday to determine the cause of the fire.