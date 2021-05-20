Man found with 'stack' of fake $50 notes pleads guilty

Nicholas Parker pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including possession of a “stack” of fake $50 notes.

A Tokoroa man has pleaded guilty to a raft of counterfeit cash charges, including possession of “a stack of fake $50 notes” and the equipment and materials to make false documents.

Nicholas Albert Andrew Parker, 38, entered the guilty pleas at Rotorua District Court on Thursday.

According to charge sheet details, Parker possessed, and used, fake $50 notes across the Bay of Plenty and Waikato, with specific charges relating to offences in Hamilton, Tīrau, Cambridge, Rotorua, Mt Maunganui, Pūtāruru and Taupō.

He also entered guilty pleas to two charges of possessing equipment and materials capable of being used to forge a document, and possession of “a stack of fake $50 notes knowing it to be forged”.

The police summary of facts outlines how Parker used the fake $50 notes to buy goods, pocketing the legitimate currency handed back as change.

He also provided an associate with approximately $1000 in forged $50 notes, with the plan that the associate would spend some of the money with the pair later splitting the legitimate currency received back in change.

The summary also reveals how a police search of his Rotorua address on April 12 this year found implements and materials “capable of producing counterfeit money and false identity cards”.

“This included printers, failed false identity cards, failed forged banknotes and ink cartridges for the printers.”

A further search of his ex-partner’s Tokoroa address on April 28 found similar implements and materials, plus “a stack of apparently finished forged $50 notes, these are yet to be counted”, the summary said.

“The defendant had used these implements and materials to create an unknown quantity of forged $50 notes. During a period of at least two weeks in Tokoroa, the defendant has printed and finished a significant quantity of fake $50 notes.”

The summary said Parker has spent considerable time “perfecting the forged $50 notes” and that, as a result, the notes closely resembled genuine $50 notes.

“The only obvious discrepancies between the forged notes produced by the defendant and genuine notes are the type of paper used, and the absence of the watermark in the clear windows.”

Parker admitted the facts as outlined by police, and said he didn’t have any money “and wanted to make the money and IDs so he could get accommodation and buy food and clothes”.

The maximum penalty for possession of implements to produce fake banknotes is 10 years imprisonment.

Parker, who appeared by audiovisual link, was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on August 5.