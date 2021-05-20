Shadbolt labels deputy mayor Brutus

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt was in the passenger's seat of the mayoral car on Wednesday. He won’t discuss his driving status but seemed to have a bit to say about his deputy.

Sir Tim Shadbolt is refusing to talk about his driving status, but that hasn't stopped him having a dig at his deputy in what he calls his latest “Et tu Brute moment”.

Stuff has been asking Shadbolt for three days to explain why he is no longer driving and if he is legally allowed to drive or if his licence has been suspended.

Deputy Mayor Nobby Clark believes Shadbolt needs to respond to questions about his driving status and publicly said so.

Shadbolt on his facebook page on Thursday posted Stuff’s story (Shadbolt refuses to tell deputy what's going on with his driving) and has written “My most current " Et tu Brute" moment. Beware the Ides of May or as in my case- Councillors who whisper to the press”.

And when Stuff asked him for a face-to-face meeting to discuss his driving status and why he was no longer driving the mayoral car, he replied in an email: “I will not be making any further comment.”

He then listed numerous stories The Southland Times has written about him and his mayoral car ranging from Who’s driving the Mayoral car?, Mayor driving whilst disqualified case goes to court and Mayor parks in loading zone.

“Perhaps, you can regurgitate one of these or turn to my exceptionally loyal Deputy for further comment (he really does have my back!) - wink wink. )- Tim”.

The mayor has a long history of going through deputies.

There’s been Neil Boniface, Darren Ludlow and Toni Biddle, who resigned from the city council in 2020 and later described the environment around the city council table as “toxic”.

After Biddle left Shadbolt then confirmed he wanted Clark as his new deputy.

It’s not the first time Shadbolt has referenced Et tu Brute in correspondence.

Back in 2009 he told his councillors in a memo that his predecessor Eve Poole "used to sack her deputy every three years because she believed they inevitably tried to take over the council. It was just human nature".

His assessment: "She was right . . . even Goering tried to replace Hitler and we all know what Brutus did to Caesar".