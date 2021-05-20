Body found in south Invercargill identified as Brian McLaren

The body of a man found in an area of bush in south Invercargill has been identified as Brian Junior McLaren.

McLaren had been missing for about eight weeks after he smashed a window in the mental health unit at Southlad Hospital and climbed through it on February 24.

On Thursday, Invercargill police confirmed the body found in an area of bush beside State Highway 1 in Kew as McLaren’s.

The nature of his death was not being treated as suspicious, police said at the time.

It has now been passed on to the Coroner’s office.

“Police would like to thank the public and volunteers at LandSAR for the many hours they put into searching for Mr McLaren,” a police spokesperson said.