Accused Remutaka rail tunnel walker appears in court after being charged over second track trespassing

A man has appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court after being arrested a second time for trespassing on railway tracks in as many months.

The 30-year-old, who has name suppression, was arrested on Thursday after he was seen near the train tracks in Upper Hutt. He appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court on Friday charged with endangering transport.

A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month after he failed to appear in court on charges relating to an incident in April, in which he is accused of walking through the nearly 9-kilometre Remutaka tunnel that connects Upper Hutt and Featherston.

He was also faces charges of trespassing, theft, wilful damage, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

His next appearance will be on June 14.

As a result of his alleged offending on Thursday, the 5.30pm and 6.18pm Wairarapa Line services, between Wellington and Masterton, were delayed.

The line was reopened shortly after 7pm.

During the incident in April, the Remutaka tunnel had to be closed for 2½ hours. A train from Upper Hutt to Masterton had to return to Upper Hutt and was replaced by a bus service due to the man's presence on the tracks.