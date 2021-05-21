Cyclist's death prompts call for change on busy Auckland street

"It could have been me": Cyclist calls for action after fatal crash involving person on bike and truck in Parnell.

The death of a cyclist in a collision with a truck has prompted a call for changes on a traffic-heavy Auckland street.

The crash occurred on Thursday about 1.40pm on Stanley St in Parnell.

In 2014, 37-year-old cyclist John Tangiia was killed in a similar collision with a truck on the same street.

Police said on Friday no charges have been laid in relation to the crash. An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances.

The serious crash unit and the commercial vehicle safety team are involved in the investigation, a police spokeswoman said.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff A bouquet has been laid for the cyclist who died in the crash.

An Auckland cyclist is now calling for more room to be given to cyclists on the truck-heavy street in Parnell.

Ross Roberts, who cycled past the same location just a few hours after the incident on Thursday, said Stanley St is a risky street for cyclists.

However, it is a key part of the Auckland cycling network, linking the Quay St and the Tamaki Dr cycle paths to the CBD.

“This is the scariest road I cycle on, and I try to avoid it whenever I can, but there are some times when it’s the only logical choice to take,” he said.

Ross said Stanley St is wide enough for more space to be set out for cyclists without reducing the number of lanes and holding up traffic.

“There’s room to do it, there’s a need to do it, and it’s just a shame it hasn’t happened already.”

Bike Auckland chairwoman Barb Cuthbert said the route to the port ends on Tamaki Drive, where AT is trying to deliver a new safe cycleway, meaning more cyclists will likely be using Stanley St in future.

Cuthbert said she knows many experienced cyclists who will use the footpath in the area because of the heavy vehicles.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Auckland cyclist Ross Roberts said more space should be given to cyclists on the truck-heavy Stanley St.

“Legally people on bikes are not supposed to be riding on a footpath, but the simple pragmatic reality is if it’s your life people will break the rule.”

As of May 20, there have been four cyclist deaths as a result of road incidents throughout New Zealand, taking the total number of cyclists deaths since 2017 to 24.

Waka Kotahi – New Zealand Transport Agency regional manager Paul Glucina said

the corridor connecting the northwest cycle path from Grafton Gully to the waterfront is part of a wider project to improve city centre access.

“It is important that projects in Auckland’s city centre complement one another to ensure the best outcome for all.

“Due to the restricted corridor this is a technically complex task to deliver on but Waka Kotahi is committed to working with AT to achieve a positive outcome.”