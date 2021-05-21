Truck fire under control at Mainfreight warehouse on Wellington waterfront

A truck went up in flames at a Mainfreight warehouse on the Wellington waterfront.

A fire at a Mainfreight warehouse on Wellington’s waterfront has now been brought under control.

Four Fire and Emergency appliances responded to reports a truck was on fire at the warehouse on Aotea Quay, next to Sky Stadium, about 12.50pm.

FENZ shift manager Mike Wanoa said the fire was now under control. Two appliances remained at the scene to dampen down hotspots.

He said there were no reports of injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police had been notified.

Witness Lloyd Mason watched the fire from the Interislander Ferry.

“As soon as firefighters arrived it was only a matter of minutes until the fire was out. [I was] really impressed with the fire department’s speed at putting the fire out,” he said.