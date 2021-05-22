Canterbury hotel, known as the 'Grand Lady' destroyed by fire

Then prime minister John Key saw the damage at Waiau Lodge Hotel during his visit to the area in November 2016.

A historic North Canterbury hotel, affectionately known as the Grand Lady, has been badly damaged by a fire.

Around 30 firefighters from 10 local crews spent two hours battling the blaze at the Waiau Lodge Hotel, in Waiau.

The alarm was raised just after midnight, on Saturday morning, and fire investigators were due to visit the scene.

The hotel was built in 1910 and had 10 bedrooms and a camping area with basic facilities.

It’s a “local’s favourite and popular with bikers and car clubs with an annual motorcyclist rally held in January”, a real estate listing said.

The town of Waiau is 22km north of Culverden on the Waiau River. The area traditionally attracts hunters and skiers, who use nearby Mt Lyford.

The 112-year-old building has been closed since it suffered severe damage during the Kaikoura earthquake in November 2016.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff/Stuff Waiau Lodge Hotel owners Michelle Beri and business partner Lindsay Collins in the temporary bar they opened on the car park in 2017.

The building was red-stickered and locked behind fencing but thanks to support from the community and businesses, a temporary pub opened on the car park.

The Waiau Tavern was opened by Hurunui mayor Winton Dalley in May 2017.

At the time, publican Michelle Beri said she was pleased to finally be able to welcome the community back six months after the devastating earthquake.

Beri hoped to reopen the old building and applied for $210,000 to fund repair work.

But her bid for a Future Kaikoura Business Recovery Grant was unsuccessful, with Hurunui District Council saying the panel felt they did not have enough information to ascertain the business viability and profitability.

Speaking in September 2017, Beri told Stuff the refusal felt like “a kick in the teeth”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Waiau Lodge Hotel was taped-off in November 2016 following the Kaikoura earthquake.

In October 2017 a crowdfunding page was launched, with Beri saying they needed $92,000 to save the temporary Tavern.

And in 2019 Beri organised Waiau Lodge Hotel Restore Rally, a two-day event to raise cash to help fund the restoration work.