'It was a big part of this town': Historic Canterbury hotel burns down

The Waiau Lodge Hotel, in North Canterbury was raised just after midnight which had suffered severe damage during the Kaikoura earthquake in November 2016.

A historic North Canterbury hotel, affectionately known as the Grand Lady, has been destroyed by a fire.

Around 30 firefighters from 10 local crews spent two hours battling the blaze at Waiau Lodge Hotel, in Waiau.

The alarm was raised just after midnight, on Saturday morning, and fire investigators were due to visit the scene.

The hotel was built in 1910 and had 10 bedrooms but it has been closed since suffering severe damage during the Kaikōura earthquake in November 2016.

Local man Bevan Armstrong said it was a sad day for the community, as people hoped the hotel would reopen.

Little remains of Waiau Lodge Hotel after the fire, which started in the early hours of Saturday.

“It was a big part of this town,” he said.

“I met my wife there, and we had our wedding photos there, it meant quite a lot to a lot of people.”

The pub helped bring the community together, he said.

“Wee towns like this survive on having a focal point. It would have been nice to have something like that up and going again.”

Bevan Findlay, fire risk management officer who is investigating the cause, said the first fire crews were at the scene within five minutes of the 111 call.

Fire Research and Investigation Unit attended the scene on Saturday morning.

“There were three urban fire trucks and two rural fire trucks turned up,” he said.

“Others were called out, but they were turned back when they realised there wasn't going to be any way to save the structure, it was just a matter of protecting the surrounding buildings.

“At this stage it is too early to comment on the cause.”

After the quake-damaged building was red-stickered but thanks to support from the community and businesses, a temporary pub opened on the car park.

Waiau Lodge Hotel owners Michelle Beri and business partner Lindsay Collins in the temporary bar they opened on the car park in 2017.

The Waiau Tavern was opened by Hurunui mayor Winton Dalley in May 2017.

At the time, publican Michelle Beri said she was pleased to finally be able to welcome the community back six months after the devastating earthquake.

Beri hoped to reopen the old building and applied for $210,000 to fund repair work.

But her bid for a Future Kaikōura Business Recovery Grant was unsuccessful, with Hurunui District Council saying the panel felt they did not have enough information to ascertain the business viability and profitability.

Speaking in September 2017, Beri told Stuff the refusal felt like “a kick in the teeth”.

The Waiau Lodge Hotel was taped-off in November 2016 following the Kaikōura earthquake.

In October 2017 a crowdfunding page was launched, with Beri saying they needed $92,000 to save the temporary Tavern.

And in 2019 Beri organised Waiau Lodge Hotel Restore Rally, a two-day event to raise cash to help fund the restoration work.

The town of Waiau is 22km north of Culverden on the Waiau River. The area traditionally attracts hunters and skiers, who use nearby Mt Lyford.