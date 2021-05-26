The man who's selling the Hitler statue says he purchased it from a woman in Rotorua.

A bronze statue of Adolf Hitler, said to have been forged in the fires of the Third Reich, is for sale in Cambridge.

Robin Burgess is trying to hock off the dictator’s likeness that he bought about a year ago from a woman living in Rotorua.

While Burgess is trying to turn a profit, a spokeswoman for the Jewish Council thinks the effigy would be better turned into liquid metal. What is more, who would want to buy such a thing?

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Rob Burgess is selling a bronze statue of Adolf Hitler.

Burgess said the woman he bought the statue off told him it had been given to her father, who worked for Hitler in Germany during the war.

After the war he moved to Argentina and had a family, with his daughter being given the statue after his death.

She moved to New Zealand and the statue came with her.

The bronze weighed 17 kilograms and was in good condition, Burgess said.

He imagined it was made in 1938-1940.

“It has been in my collection for a while and it is time to move it on.”

Burgess said he was a “connoisseur of fine crap” and collected items he found interesting.

“I will buy anything interesting, I don't care what it is.”

He heard about this statue through word of mouth and purchased it off the woman but is now ready to pass it on.

However, Jewish Council spokeswoman Juliet Moses questioned what kind of person would buy a statue like this.

“You have to think, does someone want to set up some kind of shrine for Hitler; who wants to have a statue of Hitler in their home?”

She said that even though it was not illegal to sell that kind of merchandise in New Zealand, a lot of people found it offensive, including the Jewish community.

Having the statue melted down would be the preferred option, she said.

Things like this were upsetting, she said, and there were still Holocaust survivors in their community.

“We still have some, and it is traumatic for them and for us because of ... what it represents.”

Initially, Burgess posted the statue on sale sites but a woman messaged him, abusing him for having it and saying it should be destroyed.

“People, they get quite offended.”

Burgess said the backlash he had from posting it online meant he had taken it down off public sale sites but he was still looking to sell it.

“Maybe there will be someone else who likes it as well.”

The sale would be illegal in Germany.

He has advertised the statue for $1800.

“It is worth a lot more, one in the United States sold for $6000.’’

Burgess said he did not condone what Hitler did but he was a big part of history.

“Hitler is part of our social heritage.

“Everyone is taught about him in school.”

He had never heard of another statue like this in New Zealand.

An interested buyer might be someone who was interested in social history, he thought.

Burgess said he did not care what people’s opinions on him having it were and he remembered a time when everyone spoke badly of Japan after their treatment of prisoners of war.

He believed the statue was authentic and said it would cost thousands of dollars to reproduce.