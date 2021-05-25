Pair charged over threatening, anti-appropriation posters

Two people have been charged with obstructing the course of justice after allegedly circulating angry posters to several businesses, purporting to be from Māori activists.

Two Pākehā have been charged after threatening posters were circulated in Nelson, claiming to be from Māori activists.

A 65-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, both from Nelson, have been jointly charged with obstructing the course of justice. They entered not guilty pleas in the Nelson District Court on Monday.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment.

The posters were delivered to a number of Nelson businesses last November, featuring photographs of Atama Moa​ and Te Hāmua Nikora​ and making allegations of cultural appropriation.

READ MORE:

* 'It's definitely appropriation': Use of tā moko in Cyberpunk 2077 video game

* Gallery pulls artwork after complaints of cultural appropriation

* Social media backlash for cultural appropriation sees New Zealand gin bottle label dropped



It is alleged the pair wilfully attempted to obstruct the course of justice by disseminating the posters purporting them to be from the two men, intending for them to be investigated.

The poster made several references to hunting, saying people who appropriate Māori culture for their business will be “targeted” and “hunt[ed] down”.

RNZ Māori academics say they're having to pull double-shifts - both as researchers, and as unpaid cultural guides for their non-Māori colleagues.

Moa said at the time he had “no idea” where the poster came from, and he was “disappointed that someone has the audacity to do that”.

He said the poster was defamatory and if he had wanted to address any cultural appropriation in Nelson or anywhere else, he would have reached out in person to have a conversation.

It is understood police obtained CCTV footage of people in balaclavas posting the pamphlets.

The pair will reappear in the Nelson District Court in July.