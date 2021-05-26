The New Zealand-based climber who tackled Everest, with Covid-19

Kiwi Scott Simper reached the Mt Everest summit unaware he had Covid-19. He's one of many affected by the coronavirus crisis unfolding in Nepal.

Scott Simper didn’t know he had Covid-19 when he climbed to the summit of Mt Everest.

The New Zealand-based documentary maker thought the fatigue and breathing difficulties he was experiencing were just part of being almost 9000 metres above sea level.

Simper, 52, reached the summit on May 11 as part of a Canadian film crew making a documentary about Nepalese sherpas.

Now, two weeks later, he is fighting the virus in an isolation hotel in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu, waiting to recover sufficiently to find a flight home.

Others in the film crew, including sherpas, also developed Covid, which they now believe they were exposed to at base camp before the climb.

Official figures indicate Covid cases in Nepal began to spike in late April, with 520,000 diagnosed in total by May 25. International news reports say at least 100 people have tested positive after being on Everest in the past few weeks.

In the meantime, Simper’s wife Anna Keeling, a mountain guide, and their son Obie Simper, 14, could only wait for news at home in New Zealand.

“It’s pretty scary,” Keeling said.

Supplied Documentary maker Scott Simper on a previous Mt Everest climb. He contracted Covid on the mountain this month.

Simper left New Zealand in February to work on Everest on another filming project before starting on the documentary. The family split their time between Castle Hill in the Canterbury high country, and Utah in the United States where Simper was from.

Renowned Kiwi mountaineer and guide Lydia Bradey, a friend of Simper’s who worked with him on a project at Everest base camp in March, said Covid-19 numbers were almost zero then, but had since “exploded”.

The border with India was porous, and Nepal was doing very little Covid testing when she left the country to return to New Zealand in late March, she said.

Supplied Mountain guide Anna Keeling, photographed on an earlier mountain trip with husband and documentary filmmaker Scott Simper, and their son Obie Simper, now 14.

Some expeditions had been cancelled, but in a very poor country no work meant no food, and healthcare was almost non-existent in Nepalese villages, Brady said. Some climbing groups were doing better with Covid precautions and testing than others.

“As westerners in a place like this, you have the protection of being able to fly out and get medical care. The local people have nowhere to go.”

Simper’s contract with the Canadian film company prevented him from speaking to media during the trip, but Keeling said he was happy for her to share his story with Stuff.

Keeling said she spoke to her husband on the day of the Everest summit from a camp on the way down, and he sounded “so completely exhausted he could barely speak”.

SUPPLIED/ADVENTURE CONSULTANTS Mountaineer and guide Lydia Bradey says there was very little Covid testing when she was on Everest in March.

Because altitude sickness and Covid had similar symptoms, those unwell in the group were unaware they had the virus. The climb had also left them immune compromised, she said.

They were also unaware of the virus spreading unchecked in Everest camps as the busy climbing season got under way, Keeling said.

Simper had climbed the mountain several times before, and this was his third summit.

After flying back to Kathmandu by helicopter, Keeling received his diagnosis only when he took a Covid test in preparation to fly home.

Supplied Scott Simper will look for a route back to New Zealand once he is cleared of Covid.

He felt worse as the days went on, and one day he collapsed. Rest and care from a local doctor meant he was now “over the worst and his numbers are coming down”, Keeling said. He had not needed to be hospitalised.

When he recorded a negative test and found a commercial flight out of Nepal, Simper would need to find a route home to New Zealand.

As an American citizen and permanent New Zealand resident, his best chance was to return through the United States, Keeling said. Flights were scarce and many countries would not transit flights from India and surrounding countries, she said.

They had booked him a place in managed isolation in New Zealand for June.

“We are just hoping he can make it back. I have been a bit anxious.”

Keeling said while Simper had health insurance and was being assisted by the United States embassy, they were both concerned for the sick Nepalese sherpas who had returned to remote villages, where the virus could spread quickly and hospitals were too far away.

supplied Anna Keeling, a mountain guide, waits in New Zealand for husband Scott Simper to return. (File photo)

The couple were both self-employed and often travelled internationally for work. Simper took the Everest job because they had both had very little work since the pandemic, she said.

When Simper left New Zealand, Covid was yet to take hold in India and spread to neighbouring countries, she said.

Sir Edmund Hillary’s son Peter Hillary spoke out earlier this week about the unfolding Covid crisis in Nepal and called for New Zealand to help.

Hillary said the situation in the South Asian country, which shares a border with the north of virus-ravaged India, was devastating and desperate.