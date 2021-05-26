Arrests made after gang members attend senior Mongrel Mob leader's tangi in Hawke's Bay

Police are appealing for information from the public after reports of dangerous driving and burnouts during a tangi for a senior Mongrel Mob member in Hawke’s Bay.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore​ said police had a significant amount of video footage and a team was dedicated to following up reports.

He said police still wanted to hear from anyone who may have recorded “anything of note” on State Highway 2 on Tuesday afternoon.

A video on social members shows Mongrel Mob members on motorbikes blocking the highway and doing burnouts outside Kahuranaki Marae at Te Hauke.

READ MORE:

* Large presence expected after death of Mongrel Mob member

* Second man appears in court following gang brawl in Hawke's Bay

* Armed police to patrol Hawke's Bay streets after gang violence spills into open warfare

* Council looks at banning gang patches from cemeteries after huge tangi that saw headstones damaged

* Drugs, cash seized in police raids of Hastings addresses



“We want to reassure the community that we do not tolerate this type of behaviour on our roads and offenders will be held accountable,” Sycamore said.

Police estimated about 1200 people attended the tangi and six people were arrested overnight for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

Hundreds of gang members attended the tangi for the man, who died in Flaxmere, near Hastings, early on Friday morning.

A funeral notice requested no patches, but there was a plethora of patches on display from various chapters and locations around the North Island.

National MP Simeon Brown​ said the gang’s procession across the region was “unacceptable”.

STUFF Evidence of burnouts left on Hawke's Bay roads as gang members farewelled a senior leader on Tuesday.

Brown said gangs were emboldened and they had “a very strong foothold in Hastings”.

“These guys are trying to show who’s in control in New Zealand and if it is allowed to happen in Hawke’s Bay then what about the rest of the country?

“How would New Zealanders feel about a gang shutting down the southern motorway or The Harbour bridge in Auckland. I don’t think that would be okay with most New Zealanders,” Brown said.

Stuff Several people have been arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions after attending a senior gang member’s funeral.

On Tuesday, Napier MP Stuart Nash​ acknowledged that Hawke’s Bay had a gang problem, but said police had had some “real wins lately”.

“Unless you’re a gang member, you have no reason to feel unsafe. The public are not everyday targets. I understand gangs can be intimidating, but unless you’re a rival member or tied up in the drug trade, you have nothing to fear,” Nash said.

A woman driving on SH2 during the procession said she was “absolutely disgusted” with gang members driving onto the other side of the road in Pakipaki.

Stuff Burnout damage along Stock Road near Hastings where a senior gang member's funeral was held yesterday.

“Police just sat on the side of the road and watched as so much traffic came on our side of the road.”

“There was so many people hanging out of windows, I even saw a guy driving whilst sitting out the driver’s window.”

The woman said her young son in the car with her started to cry and suffered panic attacks.

Police have said they are not treating the gang member’s death as suspicious and have referred the matter to the coroner.

His death comes days after Operation Dusk, where police seized $2 million in assets and made six arrests during a major operation in Hawke’s Bay in mid-May.

Additional search warrants targeted other organised crime groups, including members of the Black Power and Outlaws MC gangs.

Stuff has not named the man due to a non-publication order placed with the coroner.