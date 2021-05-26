West Coast Regional Council chief executive accused of unprofessional behaviour

West Coast Regional Council chief executive Vin Smith has been stood down.

The chief executive of the West Coast Regional Council is facing allegations of bullying staff.

Vin Smith has been on leave for three weeks after he was stood down on full pay by chairman Allan Birchfield.

Birchfield would not comment on the reasons for Smith’s absence. He previously said it was “an employment matter” and he wished he could comment further “but I can’t”.

Birchfield himself is facing a vote of no confidence at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, called by four of the council's seven councillors.

READ MORE:

* West Coast Regional Council chief executive suspended by chairman

* West Coast Regional Council withholds information to protect against anti-1080 'trolling'

* Kiwibank 'trying to destroy' the New Zealand economy, miner says



Google Maps The West Coast Regional Council headquarters in Greymouth, where both the chairman and chief executive have been accused of bullying.

Smith earlier wrote to the Department of Internal Affairs with his concerns about Birchfield’s alleged bullying and undemocratic behaviour, and attempts to interfere in resource consent compliance matters.

Sources have confirmed Smith’s suspension also relates to alleged bullying and unprofessional behaviour. An independent investigation is ongoing.

When approached for comment, Smith said: “It is not fair on any party involved, myself included, for these issues to be debated in the media.

“I am committed to participating in the investigation process and responding to any concerns raised, to ensure that fair and sound findings can be made. It would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment in the meantime,” he said.

Grey District councillor Allan Gibson said he started an online petition to support Birchfield after being approached by concerned ratepayers.

He said the vote of no confidence should be postponed until the investigation against Smith was completed.

He believed Birchfield should keep the chair because he was the highest polling candidate at the last election with 3077 votes.

Birchfield was a strong advocate for primary industries on the Coast, Gibson said.

Joanne Carroll/Stuff Chairman Allan Birchfield is facing a vote of no confidence.

Smith joined the regional council in October.

He was previously Environment Southland’s policy planning and regulatory services director, where he led a team of 60 and periodically acted as chief executive.

At the time of his appointment, Birchfield said Smith had more than 25 years of experience in the planning and regulatory sector.

He previously worked for Transit NZ (now Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency), the Selwyn District Council and the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.