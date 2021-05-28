Murderer of 15-year-old girl declined release from prison for another year

A man jailed for life after killing a 15-year-old girl will serve another year in prison before he can be considered again for release, the parole board has decided.

Hermanus Theodorus Kriel murdered Liberty Rose Templeman in the Northland town of Kerikeri in 2008.

In March 2010, he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non parole period of 11 and a half years.

Kriel, who was 14 at the time of the murder, beat Templeman unconscious and strangled her. He then left her face down in a creek, causing her to drown. Her body was found with her clothes ripped off.

When it was discovered that Templeman was missing, Kriel joined in the search for her.

Since the murder, Kriel, who isbeing held at Christchurch Men’s Prison, has offered multiple accounts of what he says took place that day.

Appearing before the Parole Board on Wednesday, Kriel said he had made significant progress with his psychologist on understanding how to identify and address his emotions and is working in a programme which would help reintegrate him back into the community, once he is released.

He did not seek parole.

His lawyer, Simon Shamy, suggested he appear before the board again in four to six months, in order for him to complete the programme.

However, the board decided they would see them again in one year.

At the hearing, a submission from Templeman’s family was read, claiming they had received information that Kriel had bullied people in school.

They said Kriel shouldn’t be released until he acknowledged the reason for his offending, so he could deal with what they called “uncontrollable violence.”

SUPPLIED/NZ POLICE Liberty Templeman was 15-year-old at the time she was murdered. Her family said her killer is yet to acknowledge the full extent of his offending.

They also said Kriel had a lack of remorse for his offending and were concerned he had only admitted to killing Templeman and hadn’t acknowledged his other offending.

At a hearing last year, her family claimed to have information showing Kriel had asked Liberty out on a date and that he had made overt sexual comments to her.

At his trial, Kriel told the court he had never meant to strike her, but he had accidentally pushed her over in the stream, and she wouldn't listen to his apology. She swore at him, he said, so he hit her.

On Wednesday, Kriel told the board he had lashed out uncontrollably.

He said when he was dragging Templeman’s body, her top had ridden up, and he thought if he made it look like she had been raped during the attack, they wouldn’t suspect a 14-year-old boy had done it.

Kriel said he had attended eight one-on-one sessions with a psychologist, which had helped him learn how to identify and address his emotions and communicate them effectively.

“I have spent a lot of time [in prison] around angry, violent people and I haven’t engaged in violence since.”

He said the evidence from Templeman’s family was false and that he hadn’t been the bully, he was bullied.

Prior to the trial, he said he wrote a letter to Templeman’s family, but his lawyer at the time had advised against sending it. Since then, he hadn’t made contact with the family, but was interested in engaging in restorative justice.

During his time at Christchurch Men’s, Kriel said he had been working on the farm and living in a house with three other men, where he was learning to cook and clean.

His programme, which would help with reintegration, involves escorted trips into the community, where he would go shopping for food and clothes, get a library card and take driving lessons.

Shamy said the information provided Templeman’s family was anecdotal.

He said Kriel had “matured significantly” during his time in prison and that his age at the time of the offending was a big factor.

When presenting the decision, the panel convenor, Kathryn Snook, said the board didn't feel Kriel was in the reintegration phase yet and should complete more sessions with a psychologist.

In its decision released on Friday the board said there was still an undue risk and there was still a concern that Kriel did not have an explanation as to why he overreacted in such a violent way.