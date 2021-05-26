Watch: Take a sneak peek of the new $300m Scott Base

What New Zealand's Scott Base facility in Antarctica could look like once it's completed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among the first to view a new virtual tour of the planned Scott Base rebuild, after the government promised to meet the whole cost of the $300 million project last week.

Ardern joined excited Antarctica New Zealand staff in Christchurch on Wednesday, as well as members of the winter-over crew at Scott Base, who joined via a live link.

The prime minister told the group she had always wanted to visit Antarctica and was due to go in 2017, but her trip was prevented by the Mount Albert by-election.

She was adamant she would not wait for the new base to be completed in 2026 before heading south.

“The fact we are all here today is recognition of what an incredibly important project this is,” she said.

“An exercise of this size is not just a matter of picking up tools and locating them down there and constructing something, it will be a six-year project that will have a massive local benefit.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pets a husky during a visit to the International Antarctic Centre.

The cost of the rebuild had increased by more than $50m since it was first unveiled in June 2019, but Ardern said the work would be done “without question” because of how critical Scott Base was.

When asked about the cost of the project, a spokesman for Ardern said “doing nothing would ultimately lead to the closure of the base”.

“The redevelopment will bring economic benefits, with 170 jobs involved at the peak of the construction and more than 700 jobs over six years,” he said.

“These jobs will be located predominantly in the Canterbury region and will include design, construction, logistic and project management roles.

“We can both invest in local infrastructure, while continuing to invest in our critically important science programme in Antarctica.”

Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson said the new base would be a “modest, safe, fit-for-purpose facility” to support teams on the ice.

“The new base design consists of three interconnected buildings, to accommodate up to 100 people at a time,” she said.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Jacinda Ardern poses with staff members based at Scott Base

“Of the three buildings, one is designed for accommodation, dining and welfare, the second for science and management and the third for engineering and storage.

“Scott Base sits on the best piece of real estate on Ross Island, the spot hand-picked by Sir Ed back in 1957 when Scott Base was first built.”

Senior project manager Simon Shelton said the base’s interior had been designed to be flexible for future needs.

“We wanted to make sure we built a base that can adapt to the changing needs of science and technology in decades to come.

“These spaces get used 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, so they need to be robust, safe and easy to maintain. It’s function over form for this building.

“The base is also designed to ensure the wellbeing of our staff and scientists; there is a gym, space for social interaction as well as quiet corners to read, relax or work in without distraction,” he said.