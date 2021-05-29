Covid-19: 'No light at the end of the tunnel' for Fiji's tourism amid second outbreak

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to Radio Tarana's Sanjesh Narain about the Covid-19 outbreak in Fiji.

The prospects of a recovery for Fiji's tourism industry are not looking good as the country grapples with a coronavirus surge, a Pacific tourism expert says.

Two people have died and the number of active cases has risen to 195 since the island nation’s second outbreak of Covid-19 started on April 18, this time involving the B.1.617.2 Indian variant.

On Friday, Fiji recorded its highest number of cases in a day, with 46 infections, as health officials predict even more cases in the days to come.

Fiji Government/Facebook Fiji has had more than 200 cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the second outbreak in April.

Massey University's senior lecturer and associate professor in development studies, Api Movono, believes Fiji’s tourism industry may not recover.

“I definitely can't see any light at the end of the tunnel,” Movono said.

Supplied Api Movono, from Massey University, has studied tourism in the Pacific for many years.

Fiji’s tourism operators were primed for a return of visitors this year. On the day of the second outbreak, Fiji would have reached 365 days without community transmission.

Tourism Fiji had organised an event at Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi to celebrate the milestone, and Prime Minister, Frank Bainimarama, was going to tell the world that Fiji was ready to welcome visitors again.

But the situation took a turn when a soldier and a hotel worker at an MIQ facility tested positive for the virus, the first case in an outbreak that health officials are struggling to contain, today.

Movono said many tourism operators barely survived the first wave and are now suffering yet another blow with lockdowns, containment restrictions, domestic travel bans and more curfews – in place since April.

Tourism contributes nearly 40 per cent to Fiji’s gross domestic product and employs about 150,000 people in various industries. The bulk of Fiji’s tourists come from nearby Australia and New Zealand.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Many hotels and resorts have been closed since the outbreak reached Fiji last year, causing thousands to lose their jobs.

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association (FHTA) reported at least 279 hotels and resorts have been closed since the outbreak reached Fiji last year, causing more than 25,000 to lose their jobs.

Travel agencies in New Zealand said Kiwis were looking forward for travel to open to Fiji by the July school holidays.

Flight Centre NZ general manager, Victoria Courtney, said bookings were growing as customers got in early to reserve a spot in family resorts.

“But most of those customers have moved accommodations bookings to the later school holidays in hopes of a travel bubble with Fiji launching by then,” Courtney said.

House of Travel chief operating officer, Brent Thomas, said Kiwis are waiting for a travel bubble to open with Fiji, so travel bookings have been minimal.

“Based on our experience with the Cook Islands, once the New Zealand Government gives the green light for travel to Fiji, House of travel is expecting significant bookings given the previous popularity of this destination for couples, families and multigenerational holidays.”

Brook Sabin/Stuff Tourism contributes nearly 40 per cent to Fiji’s gross domestic product and employs about 150,000 people in various industries.

Movono said it seems like the second outbreak may be the end-all for many tourism operators on the Pacific island.

Some hotels have been hit hard, with owners not being able to afford their upkeep, or workers to help maintain them, he said.

Movono said many workers have turned their backs on the industry, and looked at other employment as a means to survive as jobs were slashed and incomes dried up.

The Fiji government did not offer any wage subsidy, only allowing people to tap into their retirement fund through the Fiji National Provident Fund, he said.

Last year, the government allocated a FJ$1 billion economic stimulus in its budget, to assist businesses and workers during the pandemic, but Movono said tourism operators need more to get out of the red zone.

“At the moment, not a lot can be done by tourism operators, apart from taking the time to think about how they can make tourism different.”

He said government should look into local ownership of hotels as Fijians had a vested interest in keeping these establishments open.

“Tourism is part of a multi-sector collaboration, when one sector breaks down, like how we see in the health sector, tourism is affected.

“There has been no clear vision forward from Fiji's leaders, or clear strategies in place – this virus has decapitated its health sector.

“Right now, prioritise the health sector, get the virus contained, and it’s a chance for tourism operators to look into what they can change for the industry in the future.”