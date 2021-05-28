Dying boy's bucket list includes seeing a white Christmas with his siblings

Eight-year-old Sam Ward wants to experience as much as possible, including riding a Ferris wheel, taking a train trip through the mountains and having a snowball fight.

But the Christchurch schoolboy may never get to see these bucket list wishes come true as he has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a muscle-wasting disease that will one day cut his life short.

While those living with the illness can survive into their 20s or early 30s, Sam’s condition is severe.

He has now drawn-up a modest list of things he would like to do while he still can.

Above all, he dreams of a white Christmas but would settle for seeing the snow in the winter.

It snowed in Christchurch when he was a baby, but he doesn't remember it.

“I’ve never had a snowball fight,” he says.

Also, on his list is riding on a Ferris wheel and taking a train trip through the mountains.

Sam is animal mad and has an assistance dog called Liam. He would like to visit “as many animal places” as possible, mum Angela Ward says.

“He is losing the ability to be able to get out of his chair and do stuff.

“His condition is at the severe end of the spectrum, it’s progressed way quicker than any of us would have hoped.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Eight-year-old Christchurch youngster Sam Ward with his loyal assistance dog Liam.

The family want to give Sam as many special moments and build as many memories as they can.

“He’s under palliative care now so, it's making every moment count,” she says.

Sam attends Roydvale School, where he is in year 4 and enjoys art.

He was diagnosed with the condition when he was 18 months old. He’s no longer able to walk and uses a special adapted wheelchair.

“When his muscles are stressed they deteriorate instead of build-up,” says Ward, who also has a son and two daughters.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Sam and Angela Ward. Mum Angela says the family hope to fulfil Sam's bucket list while he’s still able to enjoy the activities.

“We try not to let it get in the way of doing things, especially for the other kids as well.”

Ward has set up a Givealittle page to help pay for Sam’s bucket list and cover some household costs, so dad Vinny can take time away from his construction job to take the six of them on trips.

“He works 13 to 14-hour days sometimes, six days a week, just to make ends meet,” Ward says.

“It can be difficult at times, but we try and live it the moment and not think of what's to come.”

Sam’s parents have not been given a specific timeframe for how long he has left.

“They don't know, because they have not actually seen it progress like this, pretty much, in New Zealand,” Ward says.

“Hopefully, we'll get many more years but the ability to do stuff is going really quickly.”

Sam’s full bucket list is: