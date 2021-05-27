Prison rats may've chewed through Waikeria Prison's live feed to court

“Potential rodent damage” has been cited among the factors for a breakdown of Waikeria Prison’s audio visual link facilities (file photo).

Prison rats – of the furry variety – are in the frame for bringing down the audio visual link facilities at Waikeria Prison.

Deputy Waikeria Prison director Dave Alty​ said a damaged fibre cable was disrupting computers and phones in one unit, the unit that also houses the AVL facilities used for inmates to make court appearances.

“The damaged fibre cable is located underground in a paddock on prison grounds,” he told Stuff in a statement.

“The exact cause of the damage is unknown but natural corrosion over the years is likely to have contributed, alongside potential rodent damage.”

Alty said staff had been working over the past 48 hours to implement an interim solution to get the AVL back up and running while the damaged fibre cable was repaired.

“In the meantime we are looking at ways to ensure the least amount of disruption possible to court appearances over the next few days. This includes appearances taking place in person and utilising AVL facilities at nearby sites.”

Alty said there was no rat problem at the site, “but given the prison is home to a 2500 acre farm, there are likely rats on the property”.