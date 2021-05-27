Man who died in crash on State Highway 14 near Dargaville named

Police have released the name of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 14 near Dargaville on May 21.

He was 67-year-old Cyril John Martin​ from Dargaville.

The crash occurred around 5.20pm in the small rural community of Tangiteroria.

Martin died at the scene, and a second person involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Police’s thoughts are with his family at this difficult time, a police spokeswoman told Stuff.

The death will be referred to the coroner.