Massive cycleways funding boost as city council signs off on record spend
Wellington City Council will spend an extra $106 million on cycleways over the next 10 years after agreeing to a long-term plan that promises a record capital investment in the city's infrastructure.
The extra cycleways spending was the only major change to the council’s draft 10-year budget following deliberations on Thursday, with a proposed rates rise of 13.5 per cent for the next financial year retained despite threatening to reach almost 16 per cent.
Many councillors said the budget would help to address historic under-investment in the city, with $2.7 billion set aside for water pipe maintenance and upgrades, and $3.2b budgeted for capital upgrades overall.
“I feel like I’ve been given a bit of a hospital pass,” councillor Jenny Condie said.
READ MORE:
* City councillor Jenny Condie concerned about legal risks of library proposals
* Under-review councillors to discuss city's future at first gathering since call for outside help
* Wellington City Council long-term plan meeting 'a shambles' and 'almost incomprehensible'
“Previous councils have kicked the can down the road, and I didn’t want to do that.”
The late change to the cycleways budget lifted the total spend from $120m to $226m, and included $14m to fix the controversial Island Bay cycleway.
Council staff have been ordered to report back on design and cost options by September, with the most expensive fix estimated to cost almost $17m.
Councillors who voted against the cycleways increase were Mayor Andy Foster, Diane Calvert, Malcolm Sparrow, Simon Woolf, and Nicola Young.
The budget also includes up to $208m to upgrade the Moa Point wastewater treatment plant, and $187.5m to upgrade the city’s central library, which was closed in March 2019 after being declared an earthquake risk.
Funding of $6.5m was also reinstated for the planned Frank Kitts Park redevelopment, which is expected to cost more than $40m.
That funding had been pulled in February, prompting an angry response from the Chinese Garden Society which plans to build a Garden of Beneficence at the site.
The council agreed to work with the society by June next year to investigate early installation of the garden entranceway.
There are also plans for a fale malae to be built at the park for the city’s Pacific community.
Rates were reduced from a forecast 16 per cent through a number of savings, including extending repayment time frames for weathertight homes and Covid-19-incurred debt, removing a $500,000 resilience fund, and organisational savings of $1.2m.
A further $7.7m was budgeted over three years for city safety improvements, part of the Pōneke Promise.
Despite a tumultuous 18 months for the council, leading to a $92,000 review that found major flaws in its governance and decision-making, councillors were mostly full of praise for each other on Thursday.
Fleur Fitzsimons, who is often at odds with Foster, thanked him for finding a way to avoid a 16 per cent rates increase, while Teri O’Neill applauded his diligence and for “making sure we are still here in one piece at the end of this”.
But not everyone was happy.
Diane Calvert questioned the decision to invest more in cycleways over water or housing infrastructure.
“We had an opportunity today to get back some of the public trust and confidence that our council is listening. Yet we have chosen to ignore a demographic survey which showed only 7 per cent supported an accelerated full cycleway programme.”
Nicola Young said she was concerned about “what lies ahead of us financially”.
“There are some really good things in the long-term plan, but there are some other things that are, to use the technical term, bats..t”.
Major projects
- Water pipe maintenance and upgrades – $2.7b
- Building and improving cycleways – $226m
- Central library strengthening – $187.5m
- Moa Point wastewater treatment plant upgrade – $147m – $208m
- Climate change action plan (Te Atakura) – $27m
- Frank Kitts Park upgrade $6.5m (total cost $40m-plus)
- Demolish Civic Administration Building – $5m
- Demolish Municipal Office Building – $5m
Stuff