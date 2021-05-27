Massive cycleways funding boost as city council signs off on record spend

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster was all smiles after councillors agreed to his long-term plan on Thursday.

Wellington City Council will spend an extra $106 million on cycleways over the next 10 years after agreeing to a long-term plan that promises a record capital investment in the city's infrastructure.

The extra cycleways spending was the only major change to the council’s draft 10-year budget following deliberations on Thursday, with a proposed rates rise of 13.5 per cent for the next financial year retained despite threatening to reach almost 16 per cent.

Many councillors said the budget would help to address historic under-investment in the city, with $2.7 billion set aside for water pipe maintenance and upgrades, and $3.2b budgeted for capital upgrades overall.

“I feel like I’ve been given a bit of a hospital pass,” councillor Jenny Condie said.

“Previous councils have kicked the can down the road, and I didn’t want to do that.”

The late change to the cycleways budget lifted the total spend from $120m to $226m, and included $14m to fix the controversial Island Bay cycleway.

KEVIN STENT Councillors were full of praise for each other for signing off on the plan following a difficult first 18 months.

Council staff have been ordered to report back on design and cost options by September, with the most expensive fix estimated to cost almost $17m.

Councillors who voted against the cycleways increase were Mayor Andy Foster, Diane Calvert, Malcolm Sparrow, Simon Woolf, and Nicola Young.

The budget also includes up to $208m to upgrade the Moa Point wastewater treatment plant, and $187.5m to upgrade the city’s central library, which was closed in March 2019 after being declared an earthquake risk.

Funding of $6.5m was also reinstated for the planned Frank Kitts Park redevelopment, which is expected to cost more than $40m.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Wellington’s Central Library will undergo a $187.5 million upgrade, scheduled to be completed in 2025. (File photo)

That funding had been pulled in February, prompting an angry response from the Chinese Garden Society which plans to build a Garden of Beneficence at the site.

The council agreed to work with the society by June next year to investigate early installation of the garden entranceway.

There are also plans for a fale malae to be built at the park for the city’s Pacific community.

Rates were reduced from a forecast 16 per cent through a number of savings, including extending repayment time frames for weathertight homes and Covid-19-incurred debt, removing a $500,000 resilience fund, and organisational savings of $1.2m.

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Jenny Condie said she felt like she had been dealt a “hospital pass” by previous councils that had under-invested in the city’s infrastructure. (File photo)

A further $7.7m was budgeted over three years for city safety improvements, part of the Pōneke Promise.

Despite a tumultuous 18 months for the council, leading to a $92,000 review that found major flaws in its governance and decision-making, councillors were mostly full of praise for each other on Thursday.

Fleur Fitzsimons, who is often at odds with Foster, thanked him for finding a way to avoid a 16 per cent rates increase, while Teri O’Neill applauded his diligence and for “making sure we are still here in one piece at the end of this”.

But not everyone was happy.

Diane Calvert questioned the decision to invest more in cycleways over water or housing infrastructure.

“We had an opportunity today to get back some of the public trust and confidence that our council is listening. Yet we have chosen to ignore a demographic survey which showed only 7 per cent supported an accelerated full cycleway programme.”

Nicola Young said she was concerned about “what lies ahead of us financially”.

“There are some really good things in the long-term plan, but there are some other things that are, to use the technical term, bats..t”.

Major projects