Rio Tinto to pick up $6 million ouvea premix clean-up bill

An ouvea premix warning sign at the former paper mill building, which sits next to the Mataura River.

Rio Tinto will pay the $6 million bill for the return of ouvea premix, a class-six hazardous substance stored throughout Southland, to Tiwai Point.

Rio Tinto is the majority owner of the aluminium smelter at Tiwai Point. Stew Hamilton, the chief executive of smelter operator New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS), said: “The material came from our operation and we will take responsibility for it, because it is the right thing to do.”

People living near Mataura's former paper mill, where the ouvea premix is stored, began campaigning for its removal in 2014.

The mill is right next to the Mataura River. Once wet, the substance can become highly toxic and releases ammonia.

In the best interests of the community, the company would remove all the ouvea premix stored around Southland as well as the material from Mataura, Hamilton said. It would also meet all the costs associated with the removal and processing of the material.

Environment Minister David Parker welcomed the move and said it involved taking on the $4m in funding commitments of the Government, councils and landowners in relation to having the product removed from Mataura.

Rio Tinto will also pick up the estimated funding shortfall of $2m to enable the full 23,000 tonnes of material to be processed from the other Invercargill locations.

This week, The Southland Times reported that the removal of ouvea premix from Mataura had slowed because of a shortage of shipping containers.

It was meant to be completed by the end of May, but it would now be the end of June before the substance was moved from Mataura to Tiwai Point.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Sort Out the Dross spokeswoman and Mataura resident Laurel Turnbull is delighted to hear an agreement has been reached to remove the ouvea premix being stored in the town's former paper mill building. (File video)

Parker said it had taken a long time to get to this point.

“We also welcome the acknowledgement by NZAS of its responsibilities and how its environmental performance had disappointed the Government and the community of Southland,” he said.

“We acknowledge and thank Ngāi Tahu for their role in highlighting the importance of environmental remediation and continue to encourage Rio Tinto to work with Ngāi Tahu.”

John Bisset/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker has welcomed confirmation of waste remediation actions from Tiwai Point smelter owner Rio Tinto.

Once the Mataura material was at Tiwai Point, an initial 2000 tonnes would be removed from Invercargill in the second half of 2021.

As of May 17, 3000 tonnes of material remained stored at Mataura, Parker said.

Progress would continue during the next few weeks until about 1500 tonnes remained.

Shipping containers from China, expected in mid-June, would allow completion of the removal, Parker said.