Hamilton enviromentalist Bunny Mortimer dies

One of Hamilton’s most “generous and passionate environmentalists” Bunny Mortimer has died.

Bunny and her late husband John Mortimer, gifted the city’s popular 20-hectare Taitua Arboretum in 1997.

The couple began transforming their sloping block of farmland into a woodland park in the early 1970s.

The land where the arboretum now sits was originally on the back of the farm covering 50 acres.

It wasn’t until Bunny’s father died and the land was split up between Bunny and her brother, that they realised the land’s full potential.

The couple built a golf course on one section and started planting long-lasting trees on the other as shelter for their animals.

“My father wanted a tree in every paddock, so the livestock would have shade,” Bunny said back in November.

She believed that is what influenced her to a certain extent.

Mike Scott/Stuff John and Bunny Mortimer gifted the Arboretum to Hamilton city in the 1997, which around 100,000 people visit each year.

Bunny and John planted seeds from their travels every year, collecting them from different historical sites across the world.

Bunny could recall the origin of every tree she’s ever planted.

Over the years the couple collected and planted more than 1,500 seeds and cuttings from China, New Zealand, the United States and Australia.

A fully-fledged arboretum in 1997, the Mortimer’s gifted it to the city.

“I had no idea Taitua would get this big, we never intended to build the arboretum let alone become a public place,’ Bunny said last year.

Bunny used to visit the site every few weeks spending most of her time on a seat overlooking a pond, known as John’s pond.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times The Taitua Arboretum is free for the public to enjoy.

When Bunny spoke with Stuff in November, she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The arboretum is now maintained by Hamilton City Council on behalf of all Hamiltonians.

It was formally opened to the public in 2004 and hosts 100,000 visitors each year who stroll the pathways from 8am until just before dusk.

“It is an absolutely beautiful spot, full of mature trees, rare shrubs, woodlands and wonderful bird life,” Mayor Paula Southgate said.

The arboretum is free for the public to visit.

“It’s a truly lovely place for families to picnic, connect and enjoy nature right here in our city. That is exactly what the Mortimer’s envisaged when they gifted their incredible legacy and what we must do now is look after it, appreciate and enjoy it,” Southgate said.

Last year, Mortimer received one of the city’s highest honours, the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal, her husband John who died in 2018 received the medal posthumously.