Te Huia Hamilton-Auckland train services to increase sooner rather than later

When will Te Huia get you from Hamilton into Auckland faster than a car? The Minister of Transport says some days it already does.

The Waikato Regional Council will fast track more train services between Hamilton and Auckland - including a Saturday service into the central city - on the back of overwhelming public support.

As part of public feedback to its long term plan, they’ll roll out more Te Huia train services, and sooner than originally planned.

More than 80 per cent of all submissions were on the proposal to extend the new Hamilton-Auckland passenger rail service.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Huia prepares to leave the Huntly station on its way to Auckland.

Of the 1240 submissions, 95 per cent were in favour of improvements to the service with many wanting it to happen sooner than the proposed 2023/24 timeframe.

The Te Huia service began in April after the Government invested $85.8 million through Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Local authorities have provided $12.2 million.

The council has decided that inter-peak service will be trialled for 12 months, but won’t begin before December due to the work required to implement the service.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Sam Sood steps off the train on his way work in Auckland from Hamilton.

There will also be an extension of Saturday Te Huia train services to The Strand in Auckland’s CBD, which will cost $10,000 a year.

A start date for the extended service is to be confirmed, pending completion of the necessary operational requirements.