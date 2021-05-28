Modern-day 'fairy godmothers' help disadvantaged teens go to the ball

School balls are an exciting event for teens and give them a chance to dress up and let their hair down, Auckland ballgoers say. (Video first published in 2018)

Two “modern-day fairy godmothers” are helping disadvantaged teenagers through the expensive process of going to their school balls.

Courtney McAlister, from Greymouth, said she was prompted to help after speaking to young people in West Coast town about how expensive it was to go to a school ball.

“I was asking them if they were excited about going to the ball and I was so sad when they said they couldn’t go because they couldn’t afford a dress,” she said.

“I knew I had to do something.”

She offered to sew a dress for one of the girls, who had been living in emergency housing for more than a year. Then, she got more requests to help other students. She set up a social media page asking people to donate their old ball dresses.

“I realised how big the problem was,” McAlister said.

“That’s when Lena got involved and it went nationwide.”

READ MORE:

* Students offer free private tutoring classes to students in Auckland

* Deluge of dresses amazes school as Patea students prepare for first ball in 24 years



JOHN BISSET/STUFF Dressing for a school ball is out of reach for many New Zealand families.

Lena Shin, from Auckland, saw what McAlister was doing and wanted to expand the project to help as many young New Zealanders as possible.

“We are here to help young people...with the total Cinderella or Prince Charming experience,” she said.

“It has been an incredibly hard year for a lot of families across New Zealand and we would be sad to see someone miss out on attending their school ball or formal due to financial hardship.”

Supplied Lena Shin, of Your Modern-Day Fairy Godmother

The pair set about emailing every high school in New Zealand, contacting possible sponsors and rolling out a social media campaign called Your Modern-Day Fairy Godmother.

They were soon overwhelmed with hundreds of requests for help and thousands of dollars worth of sponsorship.

Hallenstein Brothers donated a hundred suits and Bendon Lingerie donated 50 strapless bras. Greymouth Rodders club also pitched in with hot-rod cars to help students arrive in style.

McAlister said the aim was to make the students feel like royalty, with none of the financial stress.

She and Shin will finally meet in person in Christchurch in June, when they gather with a team of hair and makeup artists to prepare for a school ball.

Those in need could be either be nominated by their school or could contact the group directly at nzfairygodmother@gmail.com.

“The school ball is a once in a lifetime event and a huge milestone for young people,” McAlister said.

“It should not be out of reach for anybody.”