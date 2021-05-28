Independent review into Wellington City Council cost almost $92,000

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster called for an independent review into the council's governance in February.

The independent review that found significant problems with Wellington City Council’s governance cost ratepayers almost $92,000.

The report, by former Local Government New Zealand chief executive Peter Winder, highlighted problems including poor governance, allegations of bullying, political “point-making”, and a lack of leadership.

Figures obtained under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act show the review, which made 13 recommendations for the council to improve its governance, cost $91,992.

It had been expected to cost about $75,000.

The review was called for by Mayor Andy Foster in February, following months of what he called “rancour and partisanship” that he said had eroded the public’s confidence in the council’s ability to govern.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The independent review into Wellington City Council called for by mayor Andy Foster cost ratepayers almost $92,000. (File photo)

Councillors accepted the findings of the review two weeks ago, and will put into place some of the new recommendations from June 1.

Those include scrapping “overlapping and ambiguous” councillor portfolios, and adopting a new committee structure that was recommended to encourage collaboration rather than division.

Other recommendations included establishing a council vision, using councillor-only time to build collaboration and consensus, and allowing committee chairs and deputy chairs to be the spokespeople for council policies and decisions.