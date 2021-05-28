New name proposed for inner-city area in Wellington, honouring return of kākā to the city

Trust property manager Mitchell Sedgwick explains what he discovered when student tenants reported strange noises in the ceiling.

A new official name that honours the recovery of the capital’s boisterous native parrot has been proposed for a large chunk of inner-city Wellington.

Paekākā has been nominated for the part of central Wellington that covers the Botanic Garden, Bolton Street Memorial Park and Anderson Park.

The name was proposed by Wellington City Council in recognition of the area’s Māori history and the recovery of kākā in the city.

Councillor Jill Day said the proposal fitted in well with Te Tauihu, the council’s policy which aims to make te reo a core part of Wellington's identity.

”People are interested because it tells the story of the place and the environment.”

KÄPITI ISLAND NATURE TOURS/Stuff Kākā are thriving in Wellington

She said the communities from the area which would be covered by the name had been consulted and were supportive.

Kākā were reintroduced to Wellington in 2002 when six kākā were released inside the Zealandia wildlife sanctuary. The reintroduction was so successful the parrots were soon breeding outside the predator-proof fence, and by 2016, they were so numerous Zealandia ceased its monitoring programme.

Mana whenua Taranaki Whānui gifted the name to the council in 2019. At the time comments made by councillor Simon Woolf​ in response to it were labelled racist, and a "slap in the face" to Māori by Day​ and Port Nicholson Block trustee Kara Puketapu-Dentice.

He later said he’d been unfairly painted as a racist, and had only raised concerns about consultation and transparency.

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa is taking submissions on the proposal .

Submissions will be accepted until June 28.