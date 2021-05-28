Group of Invercargill residents to unite in push for a new mayor

Former Invercargill city councilor Lindsay Dow says a group of concerned residents is in the process of forming a citizens coalition to push for a new mayor.

Lindsay Dow was a councillor from 1992 through to 1995 and in 2013 Dow stood for mayor against Sir Tim Shadbolt because he felt then Invercargill needed change.

He told Stuff he was now even more adamant Shadbolt was not providing Invercargill with the leadership the city needed.

“He is a shadow of his former self,” Dow believes.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt at a council meeting on Tuesday.

An independent report put together by Richard Thomson, and released in November last year, raised concerns about a leadership void at the council.

The report says Shadbolt has been struggling to fulfill significant aspects of his job and that was a key reason behind the leadership void at the council.

Dow said he has had discussions with other concerned residents who now plan to get the ball rolling to form a citizen coalition.

“These people are concerned citizens from a wide cross-section of the community,” he said.

A key priority of the group would be to identify suitable people to run for council, and most importantly for mayor, at the election next year.

The group would help educate prospective candidates about the role and what was required from them, he said.

Shadbolt has previously said he intends to stand again at the election next year.

Dow said the best chance for change would be to stand just one candidate against Shadbolt, and that was something the group would try to advocate for.

Dow has some ideas of prospective mayoral candidates but wasn’t willing to put names out in the public just yet, he said.

Shadbolt did not respond to questions on Friday.