Council's adopted nickname for Palmerston North rejected by some residents

Palmerston North's civic rose might be called Pride of Palmy, but some residents oppose using it as the name of the city. Mayor Grant Smith and rose breeder Rob Somerfield announced the naming of the rose in 2019.

“Palmy” is striking the wrong chord for many Palmerston North residents.

The city council adopted the nickname as part of a rebranding announced in October 2020, pitching the shortened name as “a term of endearment”.

Chief executive Heather Shotter said the proper name and city crest would continue to be used in official settings, but Palmy had crept in to use in the council’s draft long-term plan.

The plan is called “Palmy 2021-31”, and some submitters just do not like it.

“Desist from using the stupid bloody sobriquet of ‘Palmy’,” said submitter Ray Hutton.

An anonymous submitter had this to say: “Where is Palmy? I can’t find it on a map of NZ. If it is a brand name, it is very disappointing. We want to progress beyond ‘baby talk’ like kindy and cardi.”

And two of Palmerston North’s retired civic leaders have taken the council to task.

Former mayor Jill White said it was disturbing to see the explosion of the “unlovely” term in the council’s consultation document.

“It is an unfortunate diminutive, which makes the document appear childish and demeans the city.”

She said any serious move to change the city’s name should go through a process of meaningful consultation.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North's name is not Palmy, residents tell the city council.

Former city councillor Bruce Wilson said he was disappointed to see “Palmy” used in legal documents such as the draft long-term plan.

“The word ‘Palmy’ may well be appropriate for my grandchildren when they are away from the city, but it is demeaning in an official context,” Wilson said.

“If the colonial name Palmerston North is not now acceptable then we should replace it with the earlier name for the area, Papaioea.”

Former UCOL staff member Ian Thompson agreed any name change should be put to the residents in a referendum.

It should not be the result of decisions made by outside organisations, “or worse still, weather girls on TVNZ”.

Thompson recalled former deputy mayor Jim Jefferies floating the idea of a name change to Manawatū City in 2013.

He dropped the idea before it became a formal proposal after feedback from four out of five respondents to a media poll who did not want a change.

Thompson said the forerunner of UCOL, Manawatū Polytechnic, was often confused with Manakau.

He had little enthusiasm for using the name Papaioea either.

It was not a name that was appropriate for the whole, extended city, and “is unpronounceable and unspellable to many people,” he said.