One-way road trial ends early to restore fire service access to parts of Cambridge

The pop-up cycleway on Wilson St outside Cambridge Primary School. Only cyclists were allowed to turn left at the Wilson St-Duke St intersection.

Community feedback and pressure from emergency services have forced Waipā District Council to adjust controversial road safety measures trialled in Cambridge.

Pink and blue dots at intersections and one-way streets were part of the council’s Safer Streets for People project introduced in March, to make streets safer for kids to walk, bike and scooter to school.

More than 40 similar projects are being trialled by councils around the country, under the Innovating Streets for People initiative mostly funded by the New Zealand Transport Agency – Waka Kotahi.

Christel Yardley/Stuff More than 10 speed humps were installed along Bryce St in Cambridge as part of a trial to slow traffic and improve safety. Some will now be removed.

A turning point for the Cambridge trial, which ends in June, seems to have been triggered by the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Fire Chief Don Gerrand ­said converting Duke St near the fire station into a one-way road increased response time to emergencies.

He said the fire service had no direct access to the northwest of the town while the one-way road trial was in place.

“We have had to go via the main street [Victoria St] and there are already about 2000 cars going on the street each day.

Tom Lee/Stuff Cambridge Volunteer Fire Chief Don Gerrand says a temporary one-way street near the station made it difficult to respond quickly to emergencies.

“Callouts have been taking longer because we’ve had to share that main road with a lot more vehicles.”

The station had attended 188 callouts so far in 2021, many of them medical emergencies.

“We’re having to do a lot more of those now, they’re usually heart attacks, so it’s important we get there as quickly as we can.”

Gerrand said he was happy to hear the council had decided to reopen Duke St to two-way traffic.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Pink and blue dots were painted on busy intersections to encourage motorists to slow down.

He had met with the council three times, once at Cambridge Primary School across the road from the station, to highlight the problem.

The one-way road on Duke St was set up to provide room for a pop-up cycleway for children travelling to other schools in Cambridge.

The council said the cycleway and another on Wilson St would be reduced to restore two-way car access.

The remainder of the cycleway would be left in place for the trial.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Victoria St East was also transformed into a one-way street to give cyclists a safer route to travel.

Pink and blue dots at intersections and some “speed cushions” on Bryce St would also be removed.

The changes came after reviewing public feedback as well as traffic and pedestrian monitoring on 25 temporary changes trialled.

The council’s service delivery group manager Dawn Inglis said monitoring had yielded positive results.

“An average of 396 people are using the cycleway each day and there has been a 56 per cent increase in the number of kids cycling to school and other cyclists biking on Wilson and Duke streets.

“We’ve received some really great feedback from kids and their parents who now use the cycleway to get to and from school and feel much safer.”

Inglis acknowledged the one-way streets were not working for other people, including emergency services.

But she said the trial showed cyclists needed a safe place on upper Duke St, while maintaining two lanes of traffic.

Further changes would be made to the network while the trial was under way to reflect public feedback.

Inglis agreed encouraging people to change their transport habits was difficult.

“Other councils have also had their challenges but what we’re really asking is for people to think about alternative transport for those short local trips.”