Lees Valley residents cut off by massive slip in Canterbury floods

The only road into Lees Valley is blocked after debris and rain took a large section.

Stuart Feary and Stewart Dalzell went “for a nosey’’ around the hills of North Canterbury’s Lees Valley – and were shocked to find a massive slip had taken out the access road during the floods.

Dalzell, who lives in Lees Valley, said around 20 people from three farms were cut off by the floods, which had caused slips on the road and washed away Whistler Bridge.

“We went for a wee nosey, and we could see from the first corner there was a big slip,'' Feary said, shortly after capturing footage of the damage on Monday.

N/A/Stuff A massive slip has blocked the road into the Lees Valley in North Canterbury.

His first impression of the damage to the road?

''Yeah, nah, it’s slightly f...ed. Holy s...''

The road is the main access into Lees Valley, Dalzell said. He was cut off from his family and would travel in by helicopter on Tuesday with “dogs, groceries and other workers” who were cut off after a hunting trip over the weekend.

“You can come out the other way, through MacDonald Downs, Loburn, but you’ve got to go over the river which is obviously out of the question and there are problems with that road too, so we won’t be getting out any time soon,” he said.

N/A/Stuff The slip has cut off people who live in the area.

“It’s going to be a couple of months until they get that one sorted, I reckon. We are completely cut off at the moment.

“The bridge in the valley itself is washed out, the slip on the road, that’s only 10 minutes in and presumably there are other events on that road.”

Neighbour Toby Robson was busy yesterday moving stock to higher ground, and Dalzell said Lees Valley residents were “always prepared” for whatever the weather threw at them.

“Everyone in the valley has been through this before, so everyone knows,” said Dalzell. “Hopefully at some stage we will be able to drive out.”