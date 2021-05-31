Driver dead after tree falls on truck in North Canterbury

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash in North Canterbury.

A truck driver has died after a tree fell onto the vehicle’s cab in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to Greta Rd in Greta Valley, part of State Highway 1 north of Amberley, at 3.45pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said it is believed a tree fell on to the truck as it was travelling along the road.

She said police could not confirm whether the wet, windy weather in Canterbury was a factor in the tree falling.

READ MORE:

* Truck driver's body found on opposite side of highway to crashed vehicle

* Southern Stays: Escape to glass cabin luxury in Canterbury's Greta Valley

* Driver seriously injured after two trucks collide on SH1, North Canterbury



The driver was the only occupant of the truck.

A car in the area at the time was forced onto the side of the road but was not directly involved, police said.

The road is still closed as police examine the crash site and clear the scene.

There are no diversions available and motorists are asked to avoid the area.