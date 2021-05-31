Magnitude 5.5 earthquake causes light shaking in the lower South Island
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake caused light shaking in the lower South Island on Monday afternoon.
GeoNet shows the quake struck 70km west of Te Anau, at a depth of 13km, at 4:09pm.
The quake was widely felt, with many people reporting shaking to GeoNet.
FreshChoice Te Anau co-owner Monica Cullen said she was in the office upstairs when the quake struck.
“It did shake the building ... there was a bit of a thud, it was pretty short and sweet.”
Mitre 10 Te Anau floor manager Alison Dewhurst felt the shake while serving a customer.
“It was a shake for a few seconds, that’s all,” Dewhurst said.
Police said there were no reports of damage.
