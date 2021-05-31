Parents worried about proposal to house parolees near south Auckland schools

Corrections has apologised after allowing paedophile Aaron Laurence, who has changed his name to Aaron Castle, to be paroled to a Wellington house with 62 children nearby.

Parents and residents are worried about a proposal to house recent parolees – including those with a history of sexual offences against children – at a house within walking distance of two south Auckland schools.

But the Department of Corrections has defended the proposal, saying if it goes ahead there will be safeguards in place to protect children and residents.

The plan is for nine men to be housed at the residence, where Corrections staff will provide them with a “wrap-around” care service as they work to reintegrate into the community.

Stuff has been contacted by parents and residents who are worried both about the proposal and a lack of information being made available to them.

Parents’ concerns were first raised when Corrections staff started door-knocking nearby houses to tell them about the department's proposal.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Ramarama School’s board of trustees has requested a meeting with the Department of Corrections.

Aaron Farr, the chairman of Ramarama School’s board of trustees and the father of two children at the school, said worried parents had been calling the school to find out more.

He said while Corrections had been in touch with the school’s principal, many parents, including members of the board, were still in the dark.

“Our concern first and foremost is over the safety of our tamariki,” Farr said.

He said it was natural for parents to be concerned about the proposal, especially since so much about it was still unknown.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Parents are worried after they were told some of the men might have committed sexual offences against children.

Nearby resident Pat Langley also said it was worrying, especially given the proximity to Ramarama School.

When contacted by Stuff, Corrections’ northern region operations director Julie Harrison said consultation was only in its infancy, and her staff were planning to meet with more community groups in coming weeks.

“We are only at the beginning of our engagement with the community ... we do not make any final decisions until we have engaged with the community,” she said.

So far, feedback on the proposal has largely been positive, she said.

“If we decide to go ahead with the proposed service, we will look to establish a community representative group so that community leaders, iwi and neighbours can be involved in how the service is delivered, provide feedback and identify opportunities to work together to make the service work for everyone.”

Harrison said no-one would be considered for the programme if they posed a risk to the community, but also said there would at times be prisoners there who “may have at least one conviction for sexually offending against children”.

She stressed the residence will be staffed around the clock and the men living there will face strict conditions which they must meet to remain in the programme.

“It is important to remember that these residents would otherwise be in the community without this level of quality wrap-around support, while serving a community-based sentence, such as home detention,” Harrison said.

“Without a residential service like this, it is likely that these men would be at a higher risk of reoffending.”

The property itself, which was previously run as a meat works, has a long private driveway and no clear views of neighbouring residential properties.

Harrison said there were no areas designed for children, such as playgrounds, within one kilometre of the property.

Ramarama School is 2.1km away and Ararimu School is 5.3km away.