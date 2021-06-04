Man dies in early-morning crash at busy Christchurch intersection

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorcyclist and a car at the intersection of Riccarton Rd and Hansons Ln in Upper Riccarton at 6.47am on Friday.

A man has died in a collision at a major Christchurch intersection.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Riccarton Rd and Hansons Ln in Upper Riccarton at 6.47am on Friday.

The crash involved a motorcyclist and a car. Police confirmed the motorcyclist had died.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Several police officers and St John staff could be seen standing near a tarpaulin on Riccarton Rd following the crash.

The intersection was closed and diversions were in place at Haynes Ave, Brake St and Waimairi Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

The police serious crash unit was investigating the cause of the crash.

A Stuff photographer at the scene said several police officers and St John staff could be seen standing near a tarpaulin on Riccarton Rd.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Riccarton Rd and Hansons Ln are closed following the crash.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Simon Lyford said two crews from Ilam and Wigram were sent to the scene and were helping police and St John.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said paramedics were at the scene but any further information would need to come from police.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency traffic data, many of the roads surrounding the intersection were showing signs of significant traffic congestion just after 9am.