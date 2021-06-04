Man dies in early-morning crash at busy Christchurch intersection
A man has died in a collision at a major Christchurch intersection.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Riccarton Rd and Hansons Ln in Upper Riccarton at 6.47am on Friday.
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a car. Police confirmed the motorcyclist had died.
The intersection was closed and diversions were in place at Haynes Ave, Brake St and Waimairi Rd, a police spokeswoman said.
The police serious crash unit was investigating the cause of the crash.
A Stuff photographer at the scene said several police officers and St John staff could be seen standing near a tarpaulin on Riccarton Rd.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Simon Lyford said two crews from Ilam and Wigram were sent to the scene and were helping police and St John.
St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said paramedics were at the scene but any further information would need to come from police.
According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency traffic data, many of the roads surrounding the intersection were showing signs of significant traffic congestion just after 9am.
