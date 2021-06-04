'I was about to die': Narrow escape for Canterbury man washed down river

James Burnside clung onto an empty bottle to survive as he was swept down the flooded Okuku River in North Canterbury.

As he plunged into the raging Okuku River, barely clothed and with only an empty antifreeze bottle to keep him afloat, one thought crossed James Burnside’s mind: “I’m going to die.”

The North Canterbury resident narrowly escaped drowning in the river he grew up by, as heavy rain continued to beat Canterbury’s ground on Sunday.

The 31-year-old drove to the river about 10am from his home in Loburn to see how much damage there was – a decision he later regretted.

“I feel like a total dickhead, I shouldn’t have been down there at all,” Burnside said.

“It all happened so quick.”

Within two minutes, the bank holding Burnside’s Nissan GU Patrol slipped into the gushing water, barely giving him enough time to call friends for help before he was swept into the centre of the river.

He scrambled to open both front doors as he was submerged underwater, but with the doors not budging, he was forced to climb over the seats to the back door.

He hung onto the back of the truck while he kicked off his gumboots, jeans, and then the rest of his clothes.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff James Burnside, 31, narrowed avoided drowning when he got swept into the flooded Okuku River on Sunday.

“I knew if I didn’t play my cards right, I was gonna f...ing die.”

He grabbed an antifreeze bottle from the back seat, emptied it and used it as a flotation device as he plunged into the river, leaving his truck behind with the lights on and windscreen wipers still going.

He was submerged in the muddy water and could see the surface just above him while his feet searched for grounding he could not find.

“I realised I was about to die,” he said.

The water pressure ripped off his remaining clothes as he got swept from island to island, spending up to 10 seconds at a time underwater.

With the river drowning out all other noise, his focus was solely on getting from one island to the next as he was swept further downstream

“The water was coming up so fast you could see it.”

Burnside thought he was dragged about a kilometre south, still clinging onto his antifreeze bottle lifeline, before he managed to grab hold of a tree on the east bank and pull himself out.

Once on the ground, he was met with what he thought was about 1km of dense bush. He could hear a helicopter in the distance, but thought it was far away and did not want to risk waiting for help.

He was “shredded and ripped up” as he walked through the bush, but said adrenaline numbed the pain.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Burnside’s ruined truck sits on a trailer in a paddock next to his house.

His fight to safety did not end there. When he emerged out of the bush, he encountered about five horses that reared up and tried to kick him, he said.

“I didn’t have time for that, so I yelled at them.”

Naked, wet, bleeding and freezing cold, Burnside finally found his way to a house in the pounding rain, where the farmer took him inside.

Burnside said he was shaking uncontrollably and began to vomit river water after entering the house.

He was wrapped up in blankets and an ambulance was called.

Waimakariri District Council The Okuku River burst its banks on Monday when an extreme volume of rain fell over the area.

He managed a wave to his friends who chased the rescue helicopter to the house before he was flown to Christchurch Hospital.

“I can imagine it would’ve been quite stressful for the poor bastards.”

Burnside survived with no serious injuries, but the pain from his scratched and battered body began to settle in as the adrenaline eased.

He had time off from his job servicing dairy sheds and recovered his ruined truck on Thursday using diggers and tractors. It had travelled about 1km down the river.

Burnside was “gutted” about losing his truck, which was “a total wreck”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Burnside survived being swept down the Okuku River while it was in flood on Sunday.

He had just spent a lot of money doing it up, and it was not insured.

“I’ve suffered a pretty big loss really. Everything I’ve worked for up until this point in my life was kind of tied up in that truck.

“That was a deposit for a home, which has now just been washed down a river.”

He planned to recover as many parts as possible and salvage any money he could.

Burnside was still unsure which farmer had helped him, but he planned to thank him after he recovered.

A police spokeswoman said Burnside was found near Barkers Rd, in Loburn, about 11.40am on Sunday.

The Waimakariri district, as well as Selwyn and Ashburton, remained in a state of emergency, which was extended for another seven days from Thursday.

Groceries, water and medication were flown into the Waimakariri district’s Lees Valley on Thursday as it remained cut off by flooding and damaged roads.