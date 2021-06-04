Fight involving hockey sticks breaks out in middle of State Highway 2 in Carterton

Police were called to a fight on State Highway 2 in Carterton on Friday afternoon.

A fight involving hockey sticks broke out in a main road in the Wairarapa, closing part of the street and leading to one person being taken to hospital.

Detective senior sergeant Barry Bysouth said police were called to an incident on State Highway 2 near High St South and Moreton Rd in Carterton about 2.30pm on Friday.

“When police turned up it was a melee. We know that there were two groups of people that were known to each other. They were fighting in the street and a driveway of a residential address on the high street.”

A passerby who stopped to try to break up the brawl was drawn into it, Bysouth said: “A completely independent person drove past and saw the fight in the street and got out of his vehicle to try and assist but ended up getting caught up in it.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Blood could be seen on both sides of the footpath on State Highway 2 in Carterton after a brawl on Friday afternoon.

Multiple people were hurt and at least one person, with hand and arm injuries, was taken to hospital for treatment.

One person was arrested and two or three others were at the station for questioning.

The road had been closed but reopened by 4.15pm. Blood could be seen on the pavement.

Bysouth said at least one of the groups involved in the fight lived nearby.

Police are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Barry understood that people had filmed the incident and police were appealing for witnesses to come forward.