'I just want him home': Owner searches for Angus the Countdown Cat after he was allegedly taken from Upper Hutt supermarket

Angus the Countdown Cat has been missing since Thursday.

It’s been nearly two days since Karen Piper​ has seen her pet – affectionately named by locals, Angus the Countdown Cat.

A lover of pats and attention, the orange and white cat is often outside of Countdown Upper Hutt. Having lived across the road with Piper for the past six years, some people have even told Piper they switched supermarkets just so they could see him.

But on Thursday evening, he left for Countdown Upper Hutt on Queen St at 9pm and never came home. Piper said she had been told by someone that a silver van with children allegedly picked him up at the supermarket and took him away.

“I went to the supermarket around 9.45pm, and he wasn't there. I just thought he might be doing the rounds,” Piper said.

“Usually when I'm awake in the morning, he's curled up at home, so I was concerned on Friday when he wasn’t.”

"Someone might have thought he was a stray, so I’m sure it was well-intentioned and a genuine mistake, but he has a home.”

Piper said she had been sad and lonely without him.

“He must be quite frightened. I just keep thinking 'oh, my boy. I just want him home’.”

Angus also had special diet requirements, Piper said. “He's about 14 years old, so he’s getting a bit old and bony. He also has skin allergies if he gets the wrong food."

Piper had been walking the streets, calling for him. She planned to go over to Countdown in the hopes she could get footage to see what happened to Angus, so she could later file a police report.

With many people and organisations taking to social media, asking for people to look out for Angus, Piper said it was nice people cared.

“Someone will know where he is.

“I don't care how far away he is, I’ll go get him - no questions asked," Piper said.

“I just want him back.”

In February, another popular Wellington cat, Mittens, was allegedly abducted by two men in a silver car.

His owner, Silvio Bruinsma​, told people on social media Mittens was safely back home.

“It was very disappointing that someone thought it was okay to casually pick up someone else’s cat to take back to their flat in their car,” Bruinsma said.

“No malicious intent but clearly lacked common sense in making that error in judgement.”