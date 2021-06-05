Gisborne District Council asks residents to conserve water ahead of plant shutdown

Gisborne District Council's Waingake Water Treatment Plant is to undergo an upgrade this month.

Gisborne’s town water supply users are being asked to conserve water in June as the Gisborne District Council prepares for an essential upgrade to the Waingake Water Treatment Plant.

From June 17, the treatment plant will be turned off for approximately two weeks to enable the replacement of the electrical automation system.

“This is essentially the ‘brain’ of the treatment plant and the upgrade is needed to ensure resilience for Gisborne’s treated water supply,” said Judith Robertson, team leader for drinking water.

During the work, water will be supplied to the city and Manutuke from the Waipaoa Water Treatment Plant.

READ MORE:

* Tararua to welcome a new water treatment plant

* Gisborne's sprinkler ban still in force despite cooler temperatures

* Gisborne water crisis: City has 24 hours of water left after leak in main pipe



Reducing water use during the upgrade was extremely important, said Robertson, as the Waipaoa Water Treatment Plant had limited treatment capacity.

“City reservoirs will be full prior to the work beginning, however these levels will deplete rapidly if the rate of demand is more than the Waipaoa plant can produce each day.”

Although the need for water conservation usually decreases over winter, said a council release, water supply during the two weeks would be much less than that normally available when the Waingake plant was operating.

It was important that everyone connected to the council water supply – residents, industry, businesses and schools – was careful and avoided wasting water, said Robertson.

That meant limiting the use of high-pressure hoses, water blasting and car washing, and reduced indoor use wherever possible.