Christchurch bus driver assaulted outside busy mall

The bus stop on Buckleys Road in Linwood where a bus driver was assaulted on Saturday afternoon.

A Christchurch bus driver has been left with minor injuries after being assaulted outside a busy mall on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called after reports of a bus driver being assaulted at about 12.30pm, a spokesperson confirmed.

The assault happened at a bus stop on Buckleys Road in Linwood opposite Eastgate Mall.

“The driver had minor injuries and police are following up and working to determine the circumstances,” she said.

Joseph Johnson/STUFF A bus driver was allegedly assaulted at a bus stop

No arrests have been made.

Environment Canterbury has been approached for comment.

The bus stop previously made headlines when residents and two city councillors appealed for it to be moved. It is the third busiest bus stop in Christchurch.

Residents asked the council to move the bus stop to the other side of Eastgate Mall because they were tired of dealing with bus patrons urinating, defecating and littering on their properties. They reported being repeatedly woken up by people using shopping trolleys as battering rams to break the bus stop glass.

A council report investigating public transport hub options in the area said moving the bus stop would be expensive, divert buses away from core routes and create safety issues for pedestrians and cars using the mall's car park.